Song Joong Ki, Lee Hee Joon, Cho Hyun Chul and more struggle to survive in Colombia in new stills of Bogota: City Of The Lost

Bogota: City Of The Lost is an upcoming South Korean movie starring Song Joong Ki alongside Lee Hee Joon and more in the lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, the first teaser of the film has been released, adding to the anticipation of fans. The plot of the show follows immigrants who move to Bogota as a last resort and make dangerous deals.

On December 6, 2024, the production team of the upcoming film Bogota: City Of The Lost released new stills featuring the lead cast ahead of its premiere. In the images, the struggles of characters adjusting to life in Bogotá after leaving Korea. Guk Hee and his father arrive in search of new opportunities, following Sergeant Park, a key figure in the local Korean community. Scenes of Guk Hee driving a smuggling truck and Sergeant Park’s party hint at blurred lines between trust and suspicion.

Moreover, the contrasting moments of Guk Hee’s determination and Soo Young’s defeat highlight the challenges ahead. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Bogotá, the stills tease complex relationships and dramatic twists, with the cast’s compelling performances promising to captivate viewers this year-end.

Song Joon Ki plays the leading role, Guk Hee alongside Kim Jong Soo, who plays Guk Hee’s father, Geun Tae, and Lee Hee Joon as Soo Young. Kwon Hae Hyo portrays Sergeant Park, a key character who plays an important role in Guk Hee’s journey. The supporting cast also includes Park Ji Hwan as Sergeant Park’s nephew and Jo Hyun Chul as Jae Woong.

Advertisement

Directed by Kim Sung Je, Bogota: City Of The Lost is a crime thriller that follows the journey of Guk Hee, who moves to Bogotá, Colombia, after losing everything in the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. In the city, he becomes involved with Soo Young, a customs broker, and Sergeant Park, an influential figure in the local Korean community. The film delves into their complex relationships and the dangers they face as Guk Hee navigates the challenges of his new life.

Bogota: City Of The Lost is set to premiere in theaters on December 31, 2024. Are you excited to watch the upcoming film?

ALSO READ: TWICE and Megan Thee Stallion slay the game in Strategy music video from 14th mini-album; Watch