Song Joong Ki REVEALS how he addresses wife Katy Louise Saunders; shares story behind becoming fan of Culinary Class Wars’ Napoli Matfia

Song Joong Ki, the popular South Korean actor, has been promoting his new movie Bogota: City of the Lost and recently guest-starred on a variety show. During the segment, the actor revealed a sweet detail about his married life, making everyone gush over the lovely couple. Moreover, he also shared that he is a fan of Napoli Mafia from the popular cooking show Culinary Class Wars.

On January 6, 2024, Song Joong Ki appeared on the variety show Chef and My Fridge to promote his new movie Bogota: City of the Lost. During the conversation, the actor revealed that he and his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, lovingly refer to each other with the Korean term yeobo. It is similar to English endearments like "sweetheart" or "honey." He explained that his wife chose the term because she found its sound appealing.

Additionally, Song Joong Ki was asked which chef he was most excited to meet on the show and revealed his admiration for chef Kwon Seong Joon, widely known as Napoli Mafia. The chef gained much fame from the cooking show Culinary Class Wars, which aired in 2024 on Netflix. Song Joong Ki shared that his love for Italian cuisine grew during his one-and-a-half-year stay in Italy with his wife, who has spent her entire life there.

Directed by Kim Sung Je, Bogota: City Of The Lost is a crime thriller that follows the journey of Guk Hee, who moves to Bogotá, Colombia, after losing everything in the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. In the city, he becomes involved with Soo Young, a customs broker, and Sergeant Park, an influential figure in the local Korean community. Song Joon Ki plays the leading role, Guk Hee, alongside Kim Jong Soo, who plays Guk Hee’s father, Geun Tae, and Lee Hee Joon as Soo Young.

Bogota: City Of The Lost premiered in theaters on December 31, 2024. Have you watched the film yet?

