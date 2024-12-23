Song Joong Ki says ‘can't forget feeling’ of holding daughter for first time; reveals learning Spanish to talk with family

Song Joong Ki, the popular South Korean actor, recently made many revelations about his personal life in an interview. Moreover, the artist is all set to appear in a new movie titled Bogota: City of the Lost. The movie is centered around a group of immigrants who move to Bogota as a last resort and make dangerous deals.

On December 23, 2024, a new interview of Song Joong Ki with the South Korean news outlet iMBC Entertainment was released. The actor talked about his second child, a daughter who was born in 2024. He described the experience of holding his daughter for the first time as a completely different experience from holding a son, adding that “I can't forget that feeling.” The proud father couldn’t resist gushing about his daughter, sharing baby photos with reporters. In 2023, Song Joong Ki married British actress Katy Louise Saunders, and the couple welcomed their first child, a son, later that year.

The production of Song Joong Ki’s latest project, Bogota: City of the Lost, was filmed in Colombia, where he showcased his fluency in Spanish. He mentioned that he enjoyed using the local language he had learned on set and expressed that it was okay, as he continued to speak Spanish with his wife in their daily life. Moreover, the actor also added that he is learning Spanish to communicate better with his children, as eventually they will speak the language fluently and he wants to keep up with them.

Advertisement

Watch Bogota: City of the Lost teaser:

Directed by Kim Sung Je, Bogota: City Of The Lost is a crime thriller that follows the journey of Guk Hee, who moves to Bogotá, Colombia, after losing everything in the IMF crisis, hoping to start anew. In the city, he becomes involved with Soo Young, a customs broker, and Sergeant Park, an influential figure in the local Korean community.

Song Joon Ki plays the leading role, Guk Hee, alongside Kim Jong Soo, who plays Guk Hee’s father, Geun Tae, and Lee Hee Joon as Soo Young. Kwon Hae Hyo portrays Sergeant Park, a key character who plays an important role in Guk Hee’s journey. The supporting cast also includes Park Ji Hwan as Sergeant Park’s nephew and Jo Hyun Chul as Jae Woong.

Bogota: City Of The Lost is set to premiere in theaters on December 31, 2024. Are you excited to watch the upcoming film?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ single Permission to Dance certified Silver in UK; becomes group’s 11th song to do so