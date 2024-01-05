Song Joong Ki’s upcoming movie My Name is Loh Kiwan confirms release date for March 2024
Song Joong Ki’s agency HighZium Studio confirmed the March premiere of the actor's upcoming Netflix movie also starring Choi Sung Eun.
-
My Name is Loh Kiwan is set to premiere in March 1
-
Song Joong Ki reunites with Reborn Rich co-star Jo Han Chul
Song Joong Ki is set to make his return to the small screen in March and the anticipation is reaching an all-time high for fans. On January 5, a media outlet revealed that the highly anticipated romance film My Name is Loh Kiwan is scheduled for release on March 1 on the popular online streaming platform Netflix. The cast of My Name is Loh Kiwan includes Song Joong Ki, Choi Sung Eun, Jo Han Chul, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee Il Hwa, Lee Sang Hee, and Seo Hyun Woo.
Song Joong Ki is a North Korean defector Loh Kiwan
According to Segye Ilbo, the star studded film has confirmed its March 1 release. In My Name is Loh Kiwan, Song Joong Ki portrays Loh Kiwan, a North Korean defector striving to secure refugee status in Belgium. He collaborates with Marie (Choi Sung Eun), a skilled Korean shooter with Belgian citizenship. While Kiwan seeks survival in Belgium, Marie, who has lost her sense of purpose, unintentionally falls in love with him during their partnership.
Despite Song Joong Ki's previous attempt in the crime noir genre with the October 2023 film Hopeless, which faced commercial challenges but received critical acclaim, there is anticipation regarding his performance in the upcoming Netflix romance film. My Name is Loh Kiwan was filmed in Hungary in May 2023 and is based on the novel I Met Ro Ki Wan, depicting the encounters, separations, and love between Kiwan and Marie. Notably, this marks Kim Hee Jin's debut as a feature film director.
Song Joong Ki’s reunion with Reborn Rich co-star Jo Han Chul
The Vincenzo actor will reunite with Reborn Rich co-star Jo Han Chul in the upcoming film. Jo Han Chul will portray Yoon Sung, Marie's father. Additionally, the cast includes Kim Sung Ryung as Ok Hee, who becomes the catalyst for Loh Kiwan's journey to Belgium, Lee Il Hwa as Marie's mother Jung Joo, Lee Sang Hee as Sun Joo, a Korean immigrant encountered by Loh Kiwan at a factory, and Seo Hyun Woo as Eun Chul, Loh Kiwan's uncle. These characters will make their screen debut on March 1, marking Song Joong Ki's first project of 2024.
Song Joong Ki currently has no announced drama projects and is enjoying his vacation by spending quality time with family in the United Kingdom.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki’s adorable fan service to a young fan garners attention from netizens
Star
Selena Gomez
NET Worth: ~ 1.15 MN USD (RS 10 cr)
Selena Gomez talked candidly about her singing career and whether or not she intends to put out another album soon in a conversation that will air on January 7 on the Smartless podcast. The 31-year-old artist discussed her work, which spans decades, and the effects of starting in the industry at a very young age. Selena Gome...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more