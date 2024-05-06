Has Stephen Curry Requested a Trade Out of Warriors After Failing to Make NBA Playoffs This Season? Exploring Viral Tweet

Stephen Curry, the star of the Golden State Warriors, has not only revolutionized basketball with his exceptional three-point shooting but also with his dominance as a 6’3” point guard. His achievements at this height are unparalleled in the history of the game.

He can proudly boast of multiple NBA championships, and MVP titles won with the Golden State Warriors.

But has Stephen Curry asked for a trade from the Warriors? A recent tweet has been making the rounds, stating that Stephen Curry wants out of the Warriors.

However, this claim originates from a parody account and not from Curry or any official source.

Over the last season, Curry stood tall among his peers, appearing in 59 matches and boasting average stats of 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

He had several remarkable games, such as netting 45 points against the Los Angeles Clippers. To top it all, Curry was declared the NBA Clutch Player of the Year for 2023-24, a testament to his crucial role in critical games.

Unfortunately, the Golden State Warriors didn't make it to the playoffs this time. Thwarted by the Sacramento Kings with a 118-94 loss during the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Warriors, despite finishing the season strongly were hit with their third playoff miss in five seasons. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

This defeat underlines the team's struggle on both ends of the court and a glaring lack of support for crucial players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

ALSO READ: Metro Boomin Uses Chris Paul Meme to Mock Drake's Diss Track in Ongoing Beef With Kendrick Lamar

Kevin Garnett Suggests LeBron James Joins Forces with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Chris Paul

Kevin Garnett, in his podcast Ticket and The Truth, shared an exciting proposition for LeBron James, who may soon become a free agent. He expressed an idea, in which James might consider joining forces with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Chris Paul.

Garnett illustrated his vision, saying, "If I were LeBron, I would start making calls. Right in front of me, I'd have the list of phone numbers. Durant, Paul, and Curry are each on one line as we brainstorm. This could be the first instance when all veteran superstars unite in one squad to bid a grand farewell."

The idea of uniting James, Durant, Curry, and Paul for a final grand endeavor is intriguing. Currently, none of them appears to be in the right conditions to claim a championship individually. However, their collaboration might drastically elevate their chances.

Although Paul's peak performance days seem to be behind him, James, Durant, and Curry, on the other hand, are still firing on all cylinders. LeBron recently averaged a commendable 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.5 blocks in the 2023-24 season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron's stellar performance and desire for a high paycheck are justified, and one should not judge him harshly for it. Meanwhile, Durant may contemplate parting with the Suns following their first-round sweep. However, it might necessitate an impressive deal for the Warriors to secure him.

ALSO READ: 'I’ll Beat Him To A Pulp’: Tom Thibodeau’s Witty Response to Jimmy Butler’s Dig at the Knicks