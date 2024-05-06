Sheamus Compares Gunther To Adolf Hitler In Bizarre Deleted Tweet

King and Queen of the Ring is the upcoming pay-per-view of WWE, and is slated to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia later this month. Gunther, who already announced his inclusion in the tournament earlier, is set to go up against the former WWE Champion Sheamus on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW.

Their match is going to be in the early stage of the tournament, and the victor will advance to the next round. The Celtic Warrior took on X (formerly Twitter) to launch an attack on his King of the Ring adversary, even though he later deleted the tweet. Sheamus wrote on the microblogging platform, "An Austrian with a funny haircut, has a thing for military coats, proclaims superiority over others, hangs out with Germans, and betrays his Italian ally."

Although the Irishman didn't mention a name, it was not tough to discern that he was comparing WWE's Ring General with one of the most infamous personalities in history and the former German leader, Adolf Hitler.

The comparison between the two from Sheamus is extremely cunning because Gunther shares the same nationality as the former German politician, and he plays a military persona through the Ring General gimmick. Additionally, The Imperium recently turned on Giavanni Vinci, who is an Italian, while Ludwig Kaiser, the former Intercontinental Champion's only friend now, is a German.

Sheamus and Gunther gave five-star matches before

During the historic Intercontinental Championship reign of Gunther, he had an extensive feud with Sheamus. When they crossed paths at Clash at the Castle 2022, the match received ratings from Dave Meltzer, making it the first star match in Sheamus' career.

Leading their respective teams The Brawling Brutes and The Imperium, the two were engaged in a lengthy feud that spanned several months and culminated at WrestleMania 39. The triple-threat Intercontinental Championship match was arguably the best match of the Grandest Stage of Them All last year, getting another five-star rating from Dave Meltzer.

With two five-star matches between Gunther and Sheamus, the anticipation for the upcoming bout on RAW is high. Given that it is on the weekly show, we might not see another five-star fight, but we are guaranteed to witness a banger.

