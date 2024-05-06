Popular actress Arti Singh, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, won immense affection for her modest attitude and strong gameplay. On the personal front, Arti is making headlines due to her recent marriage to long-term beau Dipak Chauhan. The wedding took place on April 25, 2024, in the presence of close family and friends.

Just a few hours ago, the actress posted a video of receiving a grand welcome at her in-laws' home after her Vidai ritual. The video was so mesmerizing that it captured the attention of netizens. Scroll down to watch the video.

Arti Singh receives a fairytale welcome

Arti Singh is currently basking in the glory of her wedding. Although it was a traditional arrangement, she dazzled with her simplicity. Recently, she shared a video of receiving a warm, fairytale-like welcome from her in-laws as she was about to start a new life.

The welcome was nothing short of a dream, as fireworks erupted as soon as she stepped out of the car. Overwhelmed by the scene, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant couldn’t control her tears.

Expressing her emotions in a caption, she wrote, "A girl has so many dreams but for me, I had never dreamt of a welcome like this! The giggle, the smile, the childlike excitement in my eyes tells you that I never knew that this is how loved I would be..A bigger family and one that makes me realize that I'm so so lucky (Evil eyes emoji)."

Celebs' and fans’ reactions

As soon as the video appeared on Instagram, celebrities and fans flooded the comment section with their love. Jay Bhanushali wrote, “Princess Treatment,” while Aparna Dixit commented, “You deserved it baby!! Full princess treatment.” On the other hand, Rashami Desai bestowed her blessings on the couple as she wrote, “God bless u both.” Meanwhile, Yuvika Chaudhary dropped hearts.

Regarding fan reactions, one user wrote, “You deserve this ma'am, in Big Boss you played with dignity.” Another user commented, “There is nothing more a girl can ask for @artisingh5 May God bless you and your loved ones. I have never commented on reels like this before. Wish you all the best.”

More About Arti-Dipak Wedding

The couple exchanged their wedding vows in the presence of their close ones at the Iskcon temple in Mumbai on April 25, 2024. The wedding turned out to be a historical event for the family as Govinda's attendance at Arti’s marriage marked the end of a feud between him and Krushna Abhishek.

