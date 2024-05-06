CM Punk's Backstage Conduct Revealed by WWE Producer Since His Return at Survivor Series in 2023

It is not a hidden fact that CM Punk is a hard nut to crack. The Second City Saint is known for his brash attitude and his temperament. He left WWE out of disgust with the management in 2014, after having some awful quarrels with the former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon and wrestler Triple H.

He vowed never to return to the WWE. Then he joined the AEW promotion in 2021, but then that also ended on a sour note for him, as he had a bitter backstage fight with Jack Perry, after which he was suspended, and he ultimately quit the company.

But Triple H then was quick to grab the opportunity, and negotiated with Punk for a return. And when he returned at Survivor Series in 2023, the Chicago crowd exploded. It was something nobody had expected.

So, Punk being himself was similar with his rants and his outspoken nature at the WWE shows. However, a WWE producer. Shane Helms has revealed that Punk has been an absolute pleasure to work with WWE backstage.



What did the producer reveal about CM Punk?

While speaking on the podcast, Behind The Turnbuckle with Jonathan 'The Coachman' and Tommy Carlucci, Shane Helms spoke about CM Punk's conduct backstage.

The conversation started with the hosts asking Helms regarding whose return he considered as more surprising: Cody Rhodes or CM Punk. Helms, without wasting a moment, took CM Punk’s name. He said, “Punk was definitely the bigger shock, for sure. I didn’t think he was ever going to come back just because of the bad blood with past administrations and some of the stuff that was said online while he was gone.”

Helms highlighted that CM has been a “pleasure” at WWE backstage. “In terms of Phil backstage, he’s been a pleasure since he’s been back. I didn’t have problems with him to begin with, so I’m not surprised he’s been a pleasure with me, but I haven’t heard anything bad, either,” he said.

CM Punk was poised to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, a torn triceps injury forced him to take a break from matches for a while. He still had an impactful presence at WrestleMania 40, where he was there as a commentator but ended up hitting McIntyre, which gave Damian Priest to cash in on his Money In The Bank contract.

Punk is expected to cross paths with Drew McIntyre soon, although the match hasn’t been announced as yet. All eyes are on him marking his return to the ring once again.

