Amy Winehouse's childhood best friend and former housemate, Tyler James, is discussing his thoughts on the new biopic Back to Black, as reported by The Times Magazine. James, referenced twice in the film, expressed concerns on May 3 about its portrayal of Winehouse's life, particularly regarding her drug addiction.

James expressed that Amy appeared coherent in the film despite her drug use, but he emphasized the significant suffering involved. He criticized the film for avoiding uncomfortable truths, finding it unsettling and personally triggering.

James criticizes Back to Black film for overemphasizing Winehouse's relationship

James, who met Winehouse at age 12 at Sylvia Young Theatre School in London, thought that Back to Black emphasized Winehouse's relationship with her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, portrayed in the film by Jack O'Connell.

"Amy would have been happy for Blake, but she wouldn't have liked the movie," James stated. "She was authentic, funny, and smart."

The world premiere of Back to Black took place on April 8, with Marisa Abela portraying the singer.

After watching the movie, James told The Times that he wished he had watched it with a mental health professional beside him because scenes showing the onscreen Winehouse with a crack pipe brought back memories of that time in his life.

"It brought me right back to that period," he said. "I might seem fine now, but I still struggle with anxiety and depression. It felt like I had a prolonged panic attack afterwards. I couldn't sleep on Friday or Saturday night."

Talking to The Times about his friend who passed away from accidental alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 27, James mentioned that all she really wanted was a simple, normal life. "She despised fame and understood what truly mattered," he said.

Lead actress Abela excited for film premiere, London

At the film's London premiere last month, lead actress Abela, 27, told PEOPLE she was really excited for audiences to see her performance. "It feels like I'm not the one singing. When you become a character, you do what's necessary," she said. "That's my role as an actor, to fully become her in every aspect of her life and tell her story in every moment."

Playing the Grammy winner in the Sam Taylor-Johnson-directed biopic taught Abela a lot about her as a person, she told PEOPLE. "Above all, I learned how unique and genuine she was as an artist. She was truly remarkable as a songwriter, one of the most amazing poets," she said.

The movie's description tells the remarkable tale of Amy Winehouse's journey to fame, from her beginnings in Camden to the creation of her groundbreaking album Back to Black, which made her a global sensation.

According to the synopsis, Back to Black also delves into the many aspects of the famous artist and the turbulent love story central to one of the most legendary albums of all time. It is scheduled for release in U.S. theatres on May 17.

