Did Hansika Motwani take hormone injections for rapid growth? Looking back at her response to rumors

Hansika Motwani, best known for her appearance as a child actor in the popular TV show Shaka Laka Boom Boom and later in many Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films, received heavy criticism when she made her debut as a lead in Aap Kaa Surroor opposite Himesh Reshammiya in 2007. Noticing her shocking physical transformation, several reports claiming Hansika's mother gave her growth hormone injections surfaced.

Putting an end to these rumors, Hansika and her mother addressed the topic openly and called them baseless gossip. Let's take a throwback look at when the mother-daughter duo reacted to trolls.

When Hansika Motwani reacted to rumors of hormonal injections

Hansika Motwani had responded to the criticism about her physical transformation and the accusations against her mother by saying, "It's just part and parcel of being a celebrity. They wrote such crap when I was 21, you know what I am talking about… If I could have taken it that time, I can take it this time. People said that my mum has given me injections, hormonal injections to grow up as a woman.”

Her mother added, "If that is true, then I must be richer than Tata, Birla, some millionaire. What I am surprised about is that people who write this, unke pass dimaag naam ki cheez nahi hoti hai kya? (they don't have a brain) We are Punjabi people, our daughters shoot up between the age of 12 and 16."

Hansika Motwani's controversial wedding

Actress Hansika Motwani exchanged wedding vows with Sohael Kathuriya on December 4, 2022. Their wedding gained widespread attention after it was revealed that Sohael was previously married to Rinky, who was also Hansika’s friend. Interestingly, Hansika had even attended Sohael and Rinky’s wedding back in 2014.

Hansika Motwani also reacted to her wedding controversy

Netizens went so far with the trolling that Hansika Motwani was accused of allegedly 'stealing' her friend's husband. However, this time too, the actress did not shy away from taking a stand for herself and shunned the trolls. Reacting to her wedding controversy, she said, "Just because I knew the person at that time doesn’t mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain."

