Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly Keep Up Therapy Amid Ups And Downs

American actress Megan Fox, a rapper and singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly, strives to make things work. Following their cozy appearance at Stagecoach, a source revealed to ET that they're taking their relationship day by day.

The source reveals, "They're still attending therapy, being open about their feelings, and maintaining regular communication. Though trust has been a challenge, they're both dedicated to their shared goal of a lasting relationship. They're also mindful of each other's need for space, which is crucial for them now."

Megan Fox & MGK juggle parenting in a relationship

Both Megan Fox and Billboard Music Award winner Machine Gun Kelly, parents themselves, consider their kids in their relationship. Fox shares three children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, while MGK has a daughter named Casie from a previous relationship.

The source explains that they're making efforts to ensure their relationship works while also considering their children. "They're focused on keeping relationship challenges private and shielding their kids from unnecessary drama or external influences."

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: Did Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Call Off Their Engagement At One Point? Explained

Duo's journey from meeting to engagement, despite challenges

The couple met in 2020 and got engaged two years later. Despite facing cheating rumors and attending therapy, a source told ET in August 2023 that their relationship was going well.

Advertisement

"They're fully reconciled and happy," the source said. "They're discussing future plans, including moving forward with their engagement and wedding arrangements."

Despite further relationship hurdles, a source informed ET in March that Fox and MGK remain deeply connected and are determined to keep progressing together in their relationship and commitment.

Another source mentioned that "they're still working on their relationship without rushing. Megan and MGK's relationship has its ups and downs. They're taking some time apart, but it's fluid as MGK deeply loves Megan, prioritizing her happiness and supporting her decisions." Despite that, Fox and MGK celebrated his birthday together and were seen side by side at Stagecoach.

ALSO READ: 'Do Not Waste Your Energy On Boys': Megan Fox Gives Advice to Single Ladies; Ex Fiancee MGK Responds in Comments