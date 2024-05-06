Kylie Jenner Shares BTS Photos From Met Gala 2023 Ahead Of This Year's Event

Kylie Jenner posted photos of her glamorous appearance at last year's Met Gala on social media. The post came amidst the hype surrounding the upcoming 2024 fashion event.

With the post, did she hint at her look for the Met Gala 2024? Meanwhile, Jenner got nostalgic as she captioned her recent post.

Kylie Jenner posts BTS of 2023’s Met Gala look

The actress and model shared a throwback post on her Instagram. The post has her unseen pictures getting ready for the prestigious fashion event. In the photos, she can be seen donning a bright red and shiny sky-blue gown.

One of the pictures showcases Kylie in a gown drinking champagne while a man is visibly seen wrapped in the silk sky blue underside of a dress. The second picture shows her footwear, which had red pointed-toe pumps.

The Kardashians star also shared a photo of herself holding a pizza slice while in the dressing room. In the photo, one can see circular and square-cut Lorraine Schwartz rings on her fingers. She concluded the post-trip down memory lane with a sweet shot of herself draping the bottom of the dress around her.

She paid her heartfelt tribute to Met Gala 2023, captioning the throwback post: “Oh how time flies.”

Kylie Jenner’s 2024 Met Gala look

Kylie Jenner is not only known for her acting skills and entrepreneurial activities but also for her glamorous and bold appearances at fashion events.

Talking about Kylie’s Met Gala 2024 appearance, Kylie has been wearing vintage outfits on several occasions, and with that, we wonder if she is hinting at her look for the May event. Kylie fans just can’t wait to see her new look at the event.

As cited by NBC New York, the fashion event happened for more than 70 years. The Costume Institute Benefit, also known as The Met Gala, began in 1948 as a midnight supper that guests could attend for fifty dollars a ticket, according to the museum.

