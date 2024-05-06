'I’ve Already Had 2 or 3 Beers': Peter DeBoer Says As He Celebrates Dallas Stars' Round 1 Win

The Dallas Stars defeated the reigning champion Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round at American Airlines Center on Sunday. The Dallas Stars will now meet the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Despite the two losses during the series win, the Stars’ coach Peter DeBoer had nothing to worry about with his teams’ performance. During the post-game conference, DeBoer revealed how he is “2 or 3 Beers” down with more celebration left in him till they go face Colorado on Tuesday.

“Well, that took a while. I’ve already had two or three beers, I think,” Peter DeBoer said.

ALSO READ: 'NO CUP FOR YOU!!' - Fans Troll Maple Leafs After Game 7 Overtime Loss To Bruins

Peter DeBoer wants to celebrate more as he has ‘48 hours’ on hand

Peter DeBoer could be seen happy and celebrating but one reporter just had to spoil it by asking him with only 2 days in hand how will he celebrate but DeBoer’s answer was funny. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

DeBoer said, “No, but I'm going to enjoy it, trust me. I can get a lot done in 48 hours.”



READ MORE: How Many NHL Teams Are There? All You Need To Know

Advertisement

Peter DeBoer has a flawless 8-0 record in NHL playoff game 7

His flawless 8-0 record is by far the best of any coach. There are 11 bench leaders with at least five such victories, and all but DeBoer have faced loss.

The next closest unbeaten coach in Game 7s is Hall of Famer Tommy Ivan, who went 4-0 with the Detroit Red Wings in the 1940s and 1950s. A win on Sunday trebled DeBoer's total, which is amazing given the parity in today's NHL.

Fans of the San Jose Sharks and Golden Knights will never forget the 2019 second-round series. DeBoer's Sharks overcame a 3-1 series deficit to force Game 7 at SAP Center. The Golden Knights controlled the game and took a comfortable 3-0 lead late.

Then, Vegas forward Cody Eakin received a five-minute penalty for cross-checking Joe Pavelski in the final minutes, and the Sharks scored four straight power-play goals to win in overtime. The game resulted in a new NHL rule requiring referees to evaluate all significant infractions.

After all that controversy, DeBoer was appointed as the Golden Knights' coach less than a year later. He was behind the Vegas bench for two Game 7s in three seasons: a hard-fought 3-0 victory against the Vancouver Canucks in the 2020 playoffs in Edmonton and a 6-2 thrashing of the Minnesota Wild in 2021. On Sunday he was again back on the opposite bench, facing Vegas for the fourth time in the postseason.

READ MORE: What Is NHL Handshake Line? Hockey’s Thoughtful Playoff Tradition Explained