NFL Star Misidentified as Patrick Mahomes During Miami Grand Prix by F1 Reporter

Sky Sports reporter Martin Brindle buzzed with anticipation as he prepared to interview celebrities ahead of the Miami Grand Prix. However, during the live broadcast, Brindle found himself in an awkward moment.

Brindle mistook Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Philips for NFL star Patrick Mahomes. This mistake happened during the VIP section scanning of Philups on the grid. Brindle’s embarrassing moment is nothing new to the audience, as this is not the first time he has made such an error.

A Mix-Up At the Miami Grand Prix

In the previous year’s Miami Grand Prix, he misidentified Orlando Magic’s Paulo Banchero as Mahomes. Apparently, this action made the audience believe that he was a great fan of Mahomes. During the earlier mix-up, Brindle had eagerly called out to Banchero, mistaking him for Mahomes. Later, he realized his mistake when the basketball player didn't respond as expected.

Nevertheless, Brindle carried on with the interview until he finally recognized that it wasn't Mahomes. Meanwhile, the real Mahomes, accompanied by his wife Brittany, was indeed present at the Miami Grand Prix.

As a shareholder of Alpine, Mahomes was joined by his Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce. Both athletes had recently invested in Alpine as part of a new investment group formed just the previous year. Talking about their involvement with Alpine, Mahomes shared his excitement about the competition revolving around Formula 1. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes Speaking Under the Spotlight

Mahomes highlighted his competitive nature being associated with such a high-stakes environment. Mahomes hoped that their investment would not only provide them with opportunities to attend races. But at the same time, he wants to allow them to contribute meaningfully to the sport's growth and success.

Also read: Patrick Mahomes Reveals How He Couldn’t Avoid Rolls Royce’s Lure and Ended Up Owning 2

In addition to Mahomes and Kelce, other notable figures were spotted at the Miami Grand Prix. This included legendary French soccer icon Zinedine Zidane, who was seen in the Alpine garage before the race.

Tell us in the comments what you think about this confusion that happened at the event.

Also read: Patrick Mahomes Calls Out Terrible Experience With Bills Mafia Who Pelt Snowballs: ‘Saw 40000 Middle Fingers