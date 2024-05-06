WATCH: Paps call Shruti Haasan 'beauty in black' as she sports black cotton saree at airport; here's how she reacted

Shruti Haasan and her love for black outfits and goth makeup is not unknown. If you just scroll through her social media account, you will see that the actress often wears black outfits and opts for dark lipstick shades. The actress even prefers to wear this color even if she is going about her normal day-to-day activity. Proof of the same is her recent airport look.

The Salaar actress was papped at the airport where she was wearing a plain black cotton saree.

Shruti Haasan exudes the charm of Beauty in Black

On May 6, Shruti Haasan was spotted at Mumbai airport as she was seen at the arrival gate. The actress was seen in a classy black cotton black along with black shades that kept her traditional look as stylish as ever.

In the video, Shruti was complimented for her saree look by the paparazzi as well. One of the papparazzo called her 'beauty in black'. To this, Shruti responded with a humble thank you. After posing for the cameras, she made her way to catch her flight.

The video is currently doing rounds on social media and her respective fan pages as they shower love on her new saree look.

Meanwhile, the actress earlier shared a post in which she was seen traveling via auto-rickshaw. Shruti captioned the post that read, “You always find a way back home and some days it’s more interesting than others #mumbailife.” In the video, Shruti was seen traveling to Madh Island for an important shoot schedule and due to road closure and traffic jams, Shruti opted for an enjoyable auto ride.

Watch Shruti Haasan's Instagram post

Shruti Haasan's upcoming films

Shruti Haasan last appeared in the 2023 Prashanth Neel film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The neo-noir action film was a huge success on the big screen, with largely positive reviews from critics. The sequel, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, will begin filming in May, with Shruti reprising her role from the first venture.

Furthermore, the actress will play the lead opposite Adivi Sesh in the action thriller film Dacoit. The project has been helmed by Shaneil Deo, and bankrolled by Supriya Yarlagadda, and Suniel Narang under the banner of S.S Creations, and Suniel Narang Production in a joint venture.

Besides that, she is believed to play Rajinikanth's daughter in the upcoming film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, the film's actual cast has yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, it has also been speculated that Shruti Haasan will also feature in Yash's upcoming thriller Toxic, helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

