After Ranveer Singh, did Samantha become victim of Deepfake? Check it out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now widely known for her take on a better lifestyle and for making people aware of their health, talking about her own situation with the help of podcasts and Instagram. The actress even shared an Instagram story on Sunday (May 5) talking in detail about the benefits of infrared therapy but it seems she has found herself in a new kind of trouble now.

Samantha is speculated to have fallen prey to deepfake just like actors Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and many more. A picture recently spread across the internet with many users claiming that it was of Sam. However, the photo in question depicts a certain someone sitting in a bathtub. While many of her fans claim that the photo was morphed to attack the actress, many claim that it is Samantha as she is wearing the same evil eye pendant in the photo.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu becomes a victim of deepfake?

Over time, several reports of users misusing the technology of deepfake have surfaced. It seems that actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now found herself in the same situation. Many people claim as if the actress had posted the topless picture in question, on her Instagram story and deleted it later, with many even commenting on her other posts asking about the story.

Comments on Samantha's latest post on Instagram

While a section of netizens are criticizing the actress, many have voiced their support for her and highlighted how the photo is a fake one and a cheap shot to attack her. However, Samantha is yet to comment on the situation in a direct manner but has shared another quote on her story which reads, “The real flex is simply allowing yourself to exist with no need to justify or prove yourself.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram story

What is Deepfake?

For those who are still unclear, Deepfake, a portmanteau word for deep learning and fake is the digital manipulation of a subject’s likeness with high conviction. The technology is used to create images of people in certain situations or change their surroundings to something else that never existed in the first place.

With the rise of Artificial Intelligence or AI, the spread of manipulated images has been a widespread case with many targeting popular celebrities or powerful figures in situations that never even occurred.

