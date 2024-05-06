10 best OMG 2 dialogues that made Akshay Kumar’s dramedy hit

The film touched upon a very crucial aspect of s*x education in India. While the movie was lauded by the audience, there are also many of the best OMG 2 dialogues delivered by the star cast, including Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, that left an indelible mark in the minds of cinephiles. Read on to touch upon some famous lyrics penned by ace writers.

10 best OMG 2 dialogues that won hearts:

1. “Jab puri duniya karvat le rahi thi tab hamara sanatan Hindu dharam daud liya tha Maharaj.”

A middle-class father Kanti Sharan Mudgal (played by Pankaj Tripathi) takes it upon himself to defend his son in court and get him the lost respect and confidence. While presenting his case and advocating for having open conversations with kids at school about s*x education, the father highlighted the presence of Kamasutra and its prominence in the history of India. This is a famous OMG 2 dialogue by Pankaj Tripathi.

2. “Mujhe soch kar bhi sharam aa rhi he, aap apne bete ke is vulgar act ko kaise defend kar sakte hai.”

Fighting the case against him is Advocate Kamini Maheshwari (played by Yami Gautam), who is determined to prove that Mudgal's son committed a grave mistake while on the school campus and that the onus of him being not educated about the needs and wants of the human body shouldn't be put on the institute's management.

3. “Aur Taklif mein lagayi gayi pukaar usse humesha use apne bandon tak khinch hi lati hai.”

Mudgal not only owns a shop outside the city's prominent Mahakaal temple, but he is also a loyal devotee of Lord Shiva. Hence, when he saw his son losing his confidence and on the verge of being mentally exhausted, he sought help from the Almighty.

4. “Ganga kaha se behti hain uske baare mein mujhe mat batana.”

His prayers were answered, and the Lord sent his messenger to help the stressed father navigate through the problem. This popular OMG 2 dialogue was delivered by Akshay Kumar, who plays the messenger in the comedy-drama film directed by Amit Rai.

5. “Mere bacche ka bhavishya andhkaar mein kyun jaa raha hai Maharaj? Ab aap hi aake raah dikhao.”

After watching his son Vivek (played by Aarush Varma) slowly succumb to public shaming and name-calling, Mudgal was left with only one option: to join his hands in front of the God he believed in and seek his guidance.

His intentions were so pure that the messenger rose from the Ganges immediately after, accepted his prayers, and showered his love on him.

6. “Tum bhi rakho vishwas kyunki tum ho, Shiv ke paas!”

Mudgal wasn’t aware that all this time, the person whom he thought was just a regular baba was actually the messenger of God. While he believed in the Almighty, he did doubt Him when he was stuck with the case. This is when Akshay Kumar reassures him that he is being personally looked after by the Lord.

7. “Aashirwad nahi chahiye paise chahiye.”

The messenger came to the human world to help Mudgal get justice in the form of a person. Hence, he does eat, breathes, and sleeps like everyone else. However, when he buys a snack from a street vendor and tries to pay him with his blessings, the vendor quotes this funny OMG 2 dialogue.

8. “Toh in that case aapko education system pe case karna chahiye tha, school pe nahi.”

Advocate Kamini Maheshwari feels that Mudgal shouldn’t have brought the school to court by suing them for not adding s*x education to their curriculum. Hence, she asks him to challenge the education system and not her client.

9. “Aapka Tata k truck se accident hogaya, chaalak ki galati se. Aap apahij ho gae maharaj. Aap chaalak pe case karenge ki aadarniya Shri Tata Ji par?”

On hearing the advocate on the other side, Mudgal tries to explain to the judge why he has brought the school to court with this very simple example. The audience had a good laugh on hearing his counter-answer in the satirical comedy-drama.

10. “Iswar hai ya nahi insan aastik ya nastik hokar dekh sakta hai. Phir chahe wo nastik Kanji Lal Mehta ho ya phir aastik Kanti Sharan Mudgal.”

Another best OMG 2 dialogue is this one by Pankaj Tripathi. Here, he makes a reference to OMG: Oh My God, in which Paresh Rawal played the role of an atheist, Kanji Lalji Mehta. He stated that a person can be a devotee like him or a non-believer like Mehta and then decide if God exists or not.

Released on August 11, 2023, the film continues to entertain the audience with some of the best OMG 2 dialogues. Produced by Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Aruna Bhatia, and Rajesh Bahl, the film that revolves around the subject of s*x education in India won several accolades and was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023. The movie is available on Netflix.

