Ryan Gosling Reveals There Was One Stunt Her Daughters Asked Him To Avoid In The Fall Guy; Deets Inside

According to Ryan Gosling, his children genuinely didn't want him burned in the film The Fall Guy. He demonstrated how important his family is to him in everything he does by discussing how much their sentiments meant to him and how they influenced his decisions while filming. The popular actor had him wanting to get in on the action. But his girls had expectations.

"My children did not wish for me to be burned," the forty-three-year-old actor-producer exclusively tells PEOPLE. His longtime partner Eva Mendes, fifty, and his daughters Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, eight, "asked specifically" that he refrain from using any fireworks.

Ryan Gosling's stunt experience in The Fall Guy

Gosling recalls the trick, which involves wearing fire-resistant clothes and applying special protection gel, saying that even though he told his daughters that it was technically safer because of all the protective measures involved, they responded angrily, "No. No fire," so he decided not to try it.

Instead, the stunt was performed by Ben Jenkin, one of numerous doubles that helped Ryan Gosling bring the character of stuntman Colt Seavers to life. He performed his so-called "fire burn" eight times in total.

The Fall Guy (in theaters this Friday, May 3) is a film that pays tribute to the people in the film industry who enable spectacle, specifically the stunt professionals whom Ryan Gosling refers to as the "unsung heroes" of the industry. The film is largely based on Lee Majors' 1980s TV series of the same name.

At the SXSW premiere of David Leitch's film on March 13, Gosling told PEOPLE that it was important for him to perform some of his own stunts despite his fear of heights.

He stated that he would have been content to say he did not perform any of his own stunts in the film, but he wanted to better appreciate the work of stunt professionals, which helped him understand what they do every day on a small scale. In the first sequence of The Fall Guy, the Barbie star finds himself hanging by wires and falling backward twelve floors from a building.

Ryan went on to say, “This was orchestrated so that it would happen after a long, very involved take that starts outside, comes inside, and up the elevators about 12 stories. When I got [to the ledge] I was like, ‘I think I'm going to need to put on sunglasses for no reason, so that the audience doesn't see how afraid I am.’”

Gosling's daring stunts and stunt team's heroics in The Fall Guy

Gosling's costar Emily Blunt attests, take after take, that he was actually plummeting from that height. She tells him, "Watching you do that was really scary. Everyone fell silent. And we all began applauding when he did it for the first time.”

The 41-year-old Oppenheimer star continues, laughing, "I felt horrible because nobody applauded when you did it the first time. Come on, he's still doing it, I thought to myself.”

Gosling says, “I just blacked out. I just don't remember any of it.” The popular actor took part in multiple flips, fights, and other falls with the help of parkour prodigy Jenkin, driving double Logan Holladay, high fall specialist Troy Brown, martial artist Justin Eaton, stunt coordinator Keir Beck, and second unit director Chris O'Hara, who on The Fall Guy earned the industry's first-ever credit of stunt designer.

Along with aiding in the rehearsing of the action scenes, the stunt team made sure that Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and other cast members were safe.

At the 2024 Academy Awards in March, Gosling and Blunt gave a tribute montage to stunt performers. The group also gave Holladay, 34, a Guinness World Record for the most cannon rolls in a car ahead of the film's premiere, a feat he accomplished for the film.

Gosling tells PEOPLE, “You can't separate the history of film from the history of action and stunts. Action is designed in the same way that makeup is designed in a film or costumes or anything else, and they risk more than anyone else in those departments. They risk everything and they get no credit for it, really.”

He expressed that the film's release was long-awaited and highlighted the importance of recognizing the efforts and risks undertaken by creators to provide such experiences. The Fall Guy is all set to premiere in theaters on Friday, May 3.

