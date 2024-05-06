Fatal stabbing on Sun Metro bus shocks Central El Paso as man gets killed in front of public

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to a tragic death.

On Thursday evening, May 2, a 43-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a bus in Central El Paso during a physical altercation. An officer with the El Paso Police Department Public Information Office confirmed the sad news.

The incident and the investigation

As described by Sgt. Gomez, there was an argument between passengers that turned into a stabbing on the bus. A call for help came in at 6 p.m. for the 1600 block of Texas Avenue, and police arrived minutes later to find the victim near the bus with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his wounds.

At this time, no one has been arrested and some witnesses left before law enforcement arrived. Sgt. Gomez told KTSM that it’s important for anyone who saw anything or knows anything about this incident to come forward and make an official report because it could be vital information for detectives trying to solve this case. The Crime Against Persons Unit is actively working to figure out what led up to this murder. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Sun Metro’s response

According to KTSM, Sun Metro shared their condolences with the victim's family and other affected riders after hearing about what happened on one of their buses Wednesday night.

Director of Sun Metro Anthony DeKeyzer said this was an isolated incident, and he encouraged people not to worry about their safety while using public transportation systems throughout El Paso County.

DeKeyzer expressed his confidence in Sun Metro's ability to provide safe rides for residents by working closely with local authorities such as police departments, sheriff's offices, and even the fire department as well.

Authorities are still working to find the person responsible for stabbing a man to death on an El Paso bus on Friday morning. Sun Metro officials released a statement saying they were saddened by the incident and that their thoughts were with the victim's family.

ALSO READ: Landslides and flooding claim dozens of lives in Brazil; check out the DEETS here