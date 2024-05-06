Akshay Kumar goes shirtless on Jolly LLB 3 set in Ajmer; fans react to VIRAL video

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all set to enthrall the audience with the third part of Jolly LLB 3. Ever since the announcement, the movie has created significant buzz. Recently, the duo started shooting for the highly anticipated movie. Now, a video of Akshay Kumar from the sets of the movie is going viral on social media.

Akshay Kumar basks in the sun on Jolly LLB 3 sets

Taking to Instagram, a fan shared a video of Akshay Kumar from the sets of Jolly LLB 3. In the video, Akshay can be seen sitting on a chair, shirtless and basking in the sun. In the background, we can hear Bajrang Baan being played. The viral video from the sets of Jolly LLB 3 has created a stir among the fans.

Check out the viral video here:

Fans swiftly responded to the trending video. One commented, "He's my favorite Akshay Kumar." Another remarked, "Seems like he's 56." Another fan questioned, "Sir, what's happening in this intense heat?" And, one user simply wrote, "Nice."

About Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3

On April 27, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Arshad Warsi is all set to start shooting for Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 3 very soon. A source close to the development revealed, "Arshad Warsi will begin a month-long schedule in Rajasthan soon. The pre-production work on the location has already begun."

We also learned that Huma Qureshi has joined the star-studded cast of Jolly LLB 3. Pinkvilla was the first to report a year and a half back that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be coming together for Jolly LLB 3 with Subhash Kapoor as the director.

Jolly LLB franchise

Jolly LLB and the sequel Jolly LLB 2 is a Hindi legal comedy and drama film that satirizes the Indian justice system while offering fun and social commentary at the same time. Both films, directed by Subhash Kapoor, feature Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar as Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, who are striving lawyers, seeking justice and respect in the courts.

