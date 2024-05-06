The Garfield Movie Hindi Trailer: Varun Sharma dubs for sassy ginger cat and takes fun to next level for desi fans

Garfield is coming back to take fans on a journey full of adventure and the makers have a special surprise for the Indian audience. Varun Sharma has come on board for the project to lend his voice to the sassy cat thus taking the fun to the next level.

The Hindi trailer of Garfield is now out and it promises a blast of entertainment for Desi fans.

The Garfield Movie's Hindi trailer promises an entertaining and adventurous journey

If the news of the return of Garfield wasn't enough to raise the excitement, the trailer simply peaks the expectations. With Varun Sharma lending his voice to everyone's favorite cat, the charm has doubled up. Varun Sharma's impeccable comic timing adds a new dimension to the entertainment quotient thus making the pairing of him and Garfield perfect.

About The Garfield Movie

Garfield revolves around the adventures of the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat. In the upcoming film, the much-loved cat is about to have a wild outdoor adventure after an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, scruffy street cat Vic. As Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist, it promises to take you on an entertaining ride. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The film is directed by Mark Dindal and the screenplay is penned by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds. Chris Pratt has dubbed for Garfield in the English version while stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang have dubbed for other characters.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India's The Garfield Movie will hit the cinemas on May 17, 2024, in English, Hindi, and Tamil. The film will also be released in 3D which will add to the fun.

Varun Sharma's work front

Varun Sharma was last seen in Fukrey 3 which was the 3rd part of the much-loved comedy franchise also starring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Manjot Singh, and others. He will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's production Wild Wild Punjab alongside Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, and Jassie Gill. The film is set to release soon on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar goes shirtless on Jolly LLB 3 set in Ajmer; fans react to VIRAL video