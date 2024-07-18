Song Kang’s monstrous side gets into ugly fight with Lee Do Hyun in new Sweet Home 3 clip; Watch

Sweet Home 3, the highly anticipated last season of the monster thriller is set to premiere tomorrow, July 19, 2024. To raise the anticipation, a new special preview has been revealed featuring the highly-awaited fight scene between Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun.

Lee Do Hyun gets into an ugly fight with Song Kang’s monstrous self in the Sweet Home 3 preview clip

On July 18, 2024, Netflix unveiled a special preview from Sweet Home 3, featuring Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun, giving a glimpse into the breathtaking fight scene between them.

As left in Sweet Home 2, Song Kang's Cha Hyun Su has been taken over by his monstrous self and Lee Do Hyun’s Lee Eun Hyuk comes to beckon him to his side in the upcoming battle.

However, it is not easy and Cha Hyun Su’s monstrous side gets into an ugly fight with Lee Eun Hyuk. It begins when Lee Do Hyun’s Lee Eun Hyuk meets and asks Song Kang’s Cha Hyun Su if he missed him, to which he replies with a fierce attack.

When Lee Eun Hyuk says he needs him, Cha Hyun Su’s monstrous self mocks him by asking if he takes him to be an idiot like his human counterpart, questioning his intentions to help him.

The fight scene between Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun raises excitement to another level with the fierce attacks made by Cha Hyun Su which Lee Eun Hyuk dodges like an expert. The scene is a feat to watch with intricate details taken to perfection.

Watch Song Kang and Lee Do Hyun in Sweet Home 3 preview here:

Know more about Song Kang

Song Kang has created a huge name for himself in the South Korean industry by displaying his acting prowess through challenging and versatile roles.

He has also been dubbed as the ‘son of Netflix’ as most of his K-dramas are available on the OTT giant. Song Kang is best known for his memorable performances in the K-dramas Forecasting Love and Weather, Nevertheless, Love Alarm, Navillera, and My Demon.

Song Kang recently gave a special appearance in Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan’s movie Escape.

