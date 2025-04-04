Who is Sajin Gopu? Meet Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham co-star who is proving to be Malayalam cinema’s hidden gem

You must know Sajin Gopu as Ranga's most beloved and trusted aide, Ambaan, from Aavesham. With this Malayalam flick, the actor rose to such fame that every director now wants to cast him in their movie. Ever since the massive success of the Fahadh Faasil starrer, he has proven himself capable of portraying goofy roles, intense characters, and much more. With that, let's begin by getting to know Sajin Gopu better.

Advertisement

Who is Sajin Gopu?

Sajin Gopu hails from Aluva and is the eldest son of Gopalakrishnan and Pramila. He studied at SNDP School before completing his higher secondary education at Aluva Boys Higher Secondary School. For college, he attended the De Paul Institute of Science & Technology in Angamaly.

His acting journey began in 2015 with Mumbai Taxi, where he had a minor role. He later appeared in Thilothama in a similar capacity. In 2021, his role as a jeep driver in Churuli marked a turning point.

The same year, he impressed audiences as Saji Vypin in Jan.E.Man. In 2023, he played Niroop in Romancham, which gained positive feedback. However, his performance as Ambaan in Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham brought him even greater recognition.

Sajin Gopu's upcoming films

Sajin Gopu is currently in high demand, but details about his upcoming Malayalam films remain scarce. He was last seen in Ponman, starring Basil Joseph, and Painkili, featuring Anaswara Rajan. Both films performed well in theaters and later debuted on digital platforms.

Advertisement

Ponman premiered on JioHotstar, while Painkili was released on Simply South and Manorama Max. Sajin portrayed contrasting roles in these films. In Ponman, he played a negative-shaded character willing to go to any extent to extort gold from his wife. Meanwhile, in Painkili, his role was more lighthearted and entertaining, which showcased his versatility as an actor.

Are you going to watch any of Sajin Gopu's movies on OTT? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such articles.

ALSO READ: Is Basil Joseph’s Malayalam dark comedy thriller Ponman based on a real life story?