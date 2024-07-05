Sweet Home 3: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si and more find themselves in the middle of monstrous destruction; PICS

Sweet Home 3 is going to be premiered soon bringing a great finale to the monstrous apocalyptic series. The K-drama has unveiled some new stills ahead of its premiere which give a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes of the mind-blowing K-drama as we see the stars bringing the story to life.

Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si and more are surrounded by monstrous destruction in new stills of Sweet Home 3

On July 5, 2024, the new stills unveiled painted a much more intriguing picture of the upcoming Sweet Home 3.

Beginning with Song Kang in the first still, we see him wearing a worried expression leading the viewers to think as to what Cha Hyun Su will face in the new season. Lee Jin Wook as the main antagonist Jung Ui Myeong grabs attention as he sits with a menacing expression on his face.

Other still shows Go Min Si on top of a structure as looks scared while looking at something and similarly, Lee Do Hyun somewhere in a building as if standing at a crossroads deciding which side he should choose now after becoming a neohuman.

The other stills preview new monstrous destruction awaiting the stars in Sweet Home 3 as we also see Lee Si Young with her mutant daughter half burnt adding to the tension.

The behind-the-scenes still also shows the stars of Sweet Home 3 working hard to bring the monstrous apocalypse to life.

See the new stills from Sweet Home 3 here:

Meanwhile, Sweet Home 3 will premiere worldwide on Netflix on July 19, 2024.

Know more about Song Kang

Song Kang is one of the most beloved South Korean actors at the moment. Through his varied roles, he has been cementing his presence in the industry.

As of now, Song Kang is currently enlisted in the military to complete his mandatory service He enlisted on April 2, 2024, as an active duty soldier.

In other news, Song Kang will be soon in a special cameo in Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan’s upcoming movie Escape.

He is best known for K-dramas Nevertheless, My Demon, Love Alarm, Forecasting Love and Weather among others.

