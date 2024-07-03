Sweet Home 3 new teaser: Song Kang gets ready to take down Lee Jin Wook and save humanity; Watch

Sweet Home 3 is one of the most awaited K-dramas of the year as this will be the great finale to Song Kang’s Cha Hyun Su’s story.

Ahead of its premiere in July, Sweet Home 3 has unveiled a new teaser depicting the great battle that will ensue between Song Kang and Lee Jin Wook in the new season.

Song Kang accepts his monster side to win the last battle against Lee Jin Wook in Sweet Home 3 new teaser

On July 3, 2024, Sweet Home 3 unveiled a new exciting teaser raising the hype for the impending release of the monster apocalyptic K-drama. The new teaser shows Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Jin Wook, and others getting ready for a great last battle which will decide the date of humans and monsters.

The teaser begins with Song Kang’s monster side’s epiphany saying that he has always been a part of Cha Hyun Su, like he is another version of his human side. We hear Song Kang setting the tone by saying something extraordinary is about to happen and the clock is ticking.

Go Min Si asks whether it is the only way, hinting at something monstrous ensuing amongst them. The teaser also shows Lee Do Hyun’s transformation into a “neohuman” as he confronts Song Kang in a thrilling battle.

Finally, we see Song Kang declaring that he is the one who can put an end to all of this and says he will pull Lee Jin Wook out and “kill him for good no matter what”. While the teaser ends with Song Kang saying that giving up is not an option. Sweet Home 3 teaser adds to the heightened anticipation and sets the stage for a great ending to the apocalyptic K-drama.

Watch the new teaser of Sweet Home 3 starring Song Kang here:

Sweet Home 3 is set to premiere on July 19, 2024, worldwide on Netflix.

Know Song Kang

Song Kang is one of the most popular South Korean actors at the moment and has been captivating audiences through his versatile performances.

His most noted K-dramas include My Demon, Nevertheless, Sweet Home, Love Alarm, and more. Meanwhile, Song Kang is set to make a special appearance in Lee Je Hoon and Koo Kyo Hwan’s movie Escape soon.

