L2 Empuraan Updated Week 1 Worldwide Box Office: Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s movie grosses staggering Rs 228.75 crore in just 7 days

One of the biggest releases of 2025 in the first quarter, the Malayalam blockbuster L2: Empuraan, has taken the box office by storm. Starring Superstar Mohanlal in the lead role and directed by other star hero Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan opened to phenomenal collections on its first day, March 27 (Thursday), grossing a whopping ₹67 crore worldwide. The film went on to clock ₹228.75 crores gross in 7 days of run at the Box Office. Here's how it happened.

The momentum remained strong over the holiday weekend for L2: Empuraan, as the film collected a whopping ₹34.5 crore on its second day and another ₹35 crore on the third day. Empuraan saw a further surge on its Day 4, coinciding with the Ugadi festival holiday, raking in ₹39 crore effortlessly. Even on Monday, which marked the fifth day and the Eid holiday, the Lucifer sequel maintained its pace with a ₹26.25 crore collection from the worldwide box office.

Though the collections slightly dipped on working days that followed the Holiday weekend, L2: Empuraan still managed to hold firm. The sixth day (Tuesday) saw earnings of ₹17.55 crore, while the seventh day (Wednesday) brought in ₹9.5 crore. By the eighth day (Thursday), the film added another ₹6.2 crore to its tally. With this, the extended first-week worldwide gross stands at an impressive ₹235 crore.

Empuraan Worldwide Day-Wise Gross Collection:

Day 1 (Thurs) - ₹67 crore

Day 2 (Fri) - ₹34.5 crore

Day 3 (Sat) - ₹35 crore

Day 4 (Sun) - ₹39 crore

Day 5 (Mon - Eid) - ₹26.25 crore

Day 6 (Tues) - ₹17.55 crore

Day 7 (Wed) - ₹9.5 crore

Day 8 (Thurs) - ₹6.2 crore

Total Extended First Week Worldwide - ₹235 crore



L2: Empuraan continues the gripping story of Mohanlal’s character, Stephen Nedumpally, aka Khureshi Ab'raam, as a perfect sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. Despite stiff competition from major films across tinsel towns in India, L2: Empuraan stood its ground. Bollywood saw Salman Khan’s Sikander hitting the marquee on Eid eve, while in Tollywood, Nithiin’s Robinhood and comic-caper MAD Square have been released. But none of those films has slowed down Mohanlal's box office juggernaut.

Looking ahead, the film will face fresh competition as major releases arrive on April 10. Bollywood will see Sunny Deol's Jaat hitting cinemas next Friday, while Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s Bazooka and Kollywood star Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly are also gearing up for release. In Tollywood, Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2, the sequel to Odela Railway Station, is hitting cinemas on April 10th. With the arrival of these big-budget films, it remains to be seen how L2: Empuraan continues its stellar box office journey in the coming weeks.

