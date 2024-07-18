K-drama power couple Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon attend wedding together; Sweet Home actor hosts event amid military service

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon are popular K-drama actors who confirmed their relationship in 2023. The power couple was last seen together at the 60th Baeksang Arts Award attending the event and spneding time togther.

The actors attended a wedding this July and Lee Do Hyun also hosted the event amid his military service. His drama Sweet Home season 3 will be premiering on July 19.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon attend wedding together

On July 13, Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon attended a wedding together. While the Sweet Home actor is currently fulfilling his mandatory military servie, he also hosted the event. A guest from who attended the wedding shared pictures with the actors on Instagram and revealed that the couple sat on different tables so as to not draw attention from married couple.

More about Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon

Lim Ji Yeon marked her debut in 2011 with the film Dear Catastrophe. Her first K-drama was the romance drama High Society in which she was paired with Park Hyung Sik. She has starred in projects like Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 2, The Killing Vote, Lies Hidden in My Garden, and The Glory.

Lee Do Hyun made his first appearance in the K-drama Prison Playbook which was released in 2017. He got his first big break in 2020 as he took on the lead role in 18 Again which became a hit. He is known for projects like Youth of May, The Good Bad Mother, The Glory, and Exhuma.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon worked together on the popular drama The Glory in 2022 and developed romantic feelings for each other. In 2023, a Korean media outlet reported that the two actors were spotted together. Later in April of that year, the couple confirmed their relationship.

