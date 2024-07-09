What to expect from Song Kang, Go Min Si starrer Sweet Home 3? 5 intriguing possibilities in final season of monster thriller

Song Kang, Go Min Si, Lee Jin Wook and Lee Do Hyun starrer Sweet Home 3 is coming back for its last season on July 19. The question arises what can one expect from the last season of the hit monster thriller?

The final season will bring an end to the grand story of monsters and humans in the post-apocalyptic world of Sweet Home 3. As the premiere day nears day by day, fans should get ready to expect intriguing twists, turns, action, and more in the final season of the monster thriller.

5 intriguing possibilities to keep an eye out for in the final season of Song Kang’s Sweet Home 3

Sweet Home follows the storyline of a post-apocalyptic world where humans have started transforming into dangerous, killing monsters. Sweet Home is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name but the story in the series adaptation has been changed at several points.

1. Song Kang makes peace with his monster half, he might come out alive at the end

Spoiler alert from Sweet Home webtoon: Song Kang’s Cha Hyun Su died at the end of the Sweet Home webtoon as according to the story it followed, the character needed to die for a perfect ending.

However, in the Sweet Home series adaptation, the story was changed at many key points. Song Kang’s Cha Hyun Su in Sweet Home series has gone through much bigger changes in his character and due to new characters in the story, it can be expected that in the final season, Cha Hyun Su might come out alive.

Cha Hyun Su’s fate rests in his decisions, whether he decides to kill Lee Jin Wook’s Jung Ui Myeong or Sang Won, will he choose to kill himself so that humans remain safe or will he do something to make them understand co-habitation is possible.

Furthermore, finally, in Sweet Home 3, Cha Hyun Su makes peace with his monster half and accepts his own part. That will open up more power in his character enough to take down the main villain.

It can be understood that the changes made by the writer and director Lee Eung Bok in Sweet Home 1, 2, and 3, might all lead to the ultimate hero-fication of Song Kang’s Cha Hyun Su.

2. Lee Si Young’s mutant daughter might become a game-changing figure

Another big possibility in Sweet Home 3 comes from Lee Si Young’s Seo Yi Kyung’s mutant daughter, Seo Ah Yi. She is mutant by birth half human and half monster which creates a huge range of possibilities.

Seo Ah Yi, because of her strange power of turning humans into monsters and controlling them, can become a key figure in the downfall of Lee Jin Wook’s Jung Ui Myeong. But, it will happen only if she decides to fight from Song Kang’s side.

Seo Ah Yi’s character becomes pivotal becomes it has the power to change the direction of the story, also interesting this character is only present in the Sweet Home series.

3. Lee Do Hyun’s return as the first neohuman

In Sweet Home 2, we understood that Lee Jin Wook’s Jung Ui Myeong wanted to take over the world by creating neohuman (a better and more advanced form of humans and monsters). As opposed to forced creation, Lee Do Hyun’s character Lee Eun Hyuk gets transformed into a neohuman by nature itself.

Lee Eun Hyuk as a neohuman can make or break things, if he sides with Song Kang he can prove a great asset in the battle against Lee Jin Wook. But, if he goes against them, it can turn the tables.

But it will be intriguing to see Lee Do Hyun’s Lee Eun Hyuk back, Lee Eun Yu (Go Min Si) will get her brother back and Cha Hyun Su will get his analytical partner back.

4. Lee Jin Wook’s evil character’s end, what will happen to monsters and humans

Finally, Sweet Home brings forth the biggest battle between Song Kang’s Cha Hyun Su and Lee Jin Wook’s Jung Ui Myeong.

It was revealed that Lee Jin Wook’s character’s real identity is Nam Sang Won, Seo Yi Kyung’s fiancee. He is the evil mastermind behind the plan to take over the earth and fill it with monsters.

Sweet Home 3 will bring the long-awaited end to his evil doings, but he will stand before Cha Hyun Su with his own army of monsters making it difficult to win. Whatever happens to Jung Ui Myeong and his evil undertaking will decide the fate of the world vis a vis humans and monsters and possible cohabitation.

5. Song Kang’s Cha Hyun Su and Go Min Si’s Lee Eun Yu’s happy ending

Sweet Home 3 also finally will bring an end to the romance between Song Kang’s Cha Hyun Su and Go Min Si’s Lee Eun Yu. Cha Hyun Su and Lee Eun Yu's special connection was drafted quite soon in season 1 and since then has been growing.

They both work as calming agents for each other. Lee Eun Yu has the power to calm and understand Cha Hyun Su and his monster side. Like ways, Cha Hyun Su is a pillar of support for Lee Eun Yu who always cares for and protects her.

Now what remains is to see if Cha Hyun Su and Lee Eun Yu will become the happy endgame or not.

There’s not much left now, just count the days to July 19, and get ready for the greatest battle between Song Kang and Lee Jin Wook in Sweet Home 3.

