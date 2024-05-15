Why Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley Missed Inside the NBA? Here's What We Know

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley's absence from ‘Inside the NBA’ has sparked curiosity among fans, with many wondering about the reasons behind the veteran hosts' missing presence on the show.

Michael McCarthy, a senior writer for the Front Office Sports, claimed in his tweet that the duo has taken their time off from the regular presentation of the engaging show due to their involvement in TNT Sports' Upfront presentation in New York City.

In his tweet, McCarthy wrote, “If you're wondering why Charles Barkley + Shaquille O'Neal are NOT on for 'Inside the NBA' pregame show, they are in NYC preparing to pitch ad buyers at TNT Sports' Upfront presentation Wednesday.”

However, after much anticipation, the NBA fans were wondering as to where is Shaq tonight? Well, there's still hope left for the die hard Inside the NBA fans who get most of their time hooked to ESPN's optimally famous show, Shaq and Charles Barkely are on their trail to make the TNT thing going swiftly as usual.

Also Read: Report: Amazon Prime Secures Broadcast Rights for NBA; Expected to Last Ten Years

NBA on TNT Seems Vague After Amazon’s New TV Deal

The recent agreement between the NBA and Amazon Prime Video has injected a sense of uncertainty into the future of the NBA coverage on TNT.

With Amazon securing significant playoff inventory and emerging as a major player in sports rights, the landscape of NBA broadcasting has undergone a transformation, raising questions about the role of traditional networks like TNT.

This strategic partnership positions Amazon Prime Video, a prominent streaming and retail giant, as a major platform for NBA game telecasts. Set to commence from the 2025-26 season, the agreement is expected to span a decade, solidifying Amazon's footprint within the realm of sports broadcasting.

However, even Charles Barkely seemed ‘brutal’ concerned about TNT’s future.

He has candidly expressed his deep apprehension regarding the show’s future in association with the NBA amid discussions of a potential deal with NBC.

With TNT broadcasting NBA games since 1989 and hosting the immensely popular "Inside the NBA" show, Barkley's concerns serve as an obvious question mark on what could potentially go right or left.

During his appearance on 'Waddle and Silvy' on ESPN, Barkley said, "We have zero idea what's going to happen. We might lose it. I feel so bad for the people I work with. I mean, it is brutal. I mean, it is flat-out brutal. Everybody is scared to death.”

Although, with all the anticipations filing the basketball broadcasting scene, the moment seems worth holding out breathes to witness the next big chapter unfold.

Also Read: Jusuf Nurkic Fires Back at Draymond Green With 'Still Needs Help' Troll After His Kevin Durant Reference