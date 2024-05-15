What to watch this weekend: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story

An awesome weekend filled with an exciting list of movie and series releases is awaiting you. These are a mix of biography, romance, horror, drama, and more. From Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story, several new shows are releasing this weekend.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

1. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 


  • Release Date: May 17
  • Star Cast: Vicky KaushalSara Ali Khan, Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi, Inaamulhaq, Meghna Agarwal, Sushmita Mukherjee, Akash Khurana, Srishti Rindani, Atul Tiwari
  • Director: Laxman Utekar
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Family
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the story of a happily wed couple for two years. The couple Kapil and Soumya have had privacy difficulties because they live in a mixed family. The pair decides to invest because they want to buy their own home, but it unexpectedly exceeds their budget. Their decision to file for a fake divorce to purchase their dream home creates havoc in both families. 

2. Bastar: The Naxal Story

  • Release Date: May 17
  • Star Cast: Adah Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Shilpa Shukla, Subrat Dutta, Kishore Kadam, Gopal Singh
  • Director: Sudipto Sen
  • Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Bastar: The Naxal Story showcased the Naxalites attacking CRPF Jawans and also showed JNU students rejoicing over their deaths. From the chilling moments of people being murdered while singing the National Anthem to heartbreaking scenes of children being burned alive, political figures being shot, and innocent people being hanged, the film left a lasting impact. 

It's time to revisit the story, which will be released on the OTT platform. 

3. Kartam Bhugtam


  • Release Date: May 17
  • Star Cast: Vijay Raaz, Shreyas Talpade, Madhoo, Aksha Pardasny
  • Director: Soham Shah
  • Genre: Psychological thriller
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theater

Kartam Bhugtam is a psychological thriller, and it's the story of a boy who comes back to his hometown from New Zealand to finish his work and maybe take a week or 10 days to go back.

