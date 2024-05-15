What to watch this weekend: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story

An awesome weekend filled with an exciting list of movie and series releases is awaiting you. These are a mix of biography, romance, horror, drama, and more. From Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story, several new shows are releasing this weekend.

Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:

1. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Release Date: May 17

May 17 Star Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi, Inaamulhaq, Meghna Agarwal, Sushmita Mukherjee, Akash Khurana, Srishti Rindani, Atul Tiwari

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Sharib Hashmi, Rakesh Bedi, Inaamulhaq, Meghna Agarwal, Sushmita Mukherjee, Akash Khurana, Srishti Rindani, Atul Tiwari Director: Laxman Utekar

Laxman Utekar Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Family

Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Family Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the story of a happily wed couple for two years. The couple Kapil and Soumya have had privacy difficulties because they live in a mixed family. The pair decides to invest because they want to buy their own home, but it unexpectedly exceeds their budget. Their decision to file for a fake divorce to purchase their dream home creates havoc in both families. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

2. Bastar: The Naxal Story

Advertisement

Release Date: May 17

May 17 Star Cast: Adah Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Shilpa Shukla, Subrat Dutta, Kishore Kadam, Gopal Singh

Adah Sharma, Yashpal Sharma, Raima Sen, Anangsha Biswas, Shilpa Shukla, Subrat Dutta, Kishore Kadam, Gopal Singh Director: Sudipto Sen

Sudipto Sen Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Bastar: The Naxal Story showcased the Naxalites attacking CRPF Jawans and also showed JNU students rejoicing over their deaths. From the chilling moments of people being murdered while singing the National Anthem to heartbreaking scenes of children being burned alive, political figures being shot, and innocent people being hanged, the film left a lasting impact.

It's time to revisit the story, which will be released on the OTT platform.

3. Kartam Bhugtam

Release Date: May 17

May 17 Star Cast: Vijay Raaz, Shreyas Talpade, Madhoo, Aksha Pardasny

Vijay Raaz, Shreyas Talpade, Madhoo, Aksha Pardasny Director: Soham Shah

Soham Shah Genre: Psychological thriller

Psychological thriller Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theater

Kartam Bhugtam is a psychological thriller, and it's the story of a boy who comes back to his hometown from New Zealand to finish his work and maybe take a week or 10 days to go back.

ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth to Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana's Murder in Mahim