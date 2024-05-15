Mike Tyson and Jake Paul REACT to Claims That Their Upcoming Fight Is ‘Scripted’

Is the highly anticipated fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul really scripted? Fans are buzzing with questions. The bout is set for July 21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This professional fight has sparked intense debate and excitement. Critics argue that the 31 year age gap makes the fight suspicious.

Tyson, 57, hasn't competed professionally in nearly two decades. Paul, 27, is a rising star with a 9-1 record. Both fighters insist the fight is legitimate. Tyson says he's ready to knock Paul out. Paul confidently claims he will out-box Tyson. Will the doubters be proven wrong?

Mike Tyson throws punches at scripting rumors

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have firmly denied that their upcoming fight is scripted. Tyson took to social media to address the rumors directly. “This fight isn’t scripted as some haters in the boxing community want you to believe. This is a sanctioned fight, and I’m knocking Jake out,” he tweeted.

Paul quickly fired back with a response that echoed his confidence. "I love you, Mike. But you are the one getting knocked out. And f*** the haters saying it's scripted," Paul replied.

Both fighters are preparing intensely for the showdown. The match will feature professional boxing rules, including 14-ounce gloves and eight two-minute rounds. The stakes are high, and both Tyson and Paul are ready to prove the critics wrong.

Joe Rogan picks Jake Paul as favorite

Joe Rogan weighed in on the upcoming fight, expressing mixed feelings. Rogan acknowledged Jake Paul’s skills on his podcast, saying, “Jake Paul’s favorite, he’s 27 years old, and he’s a really good boxer. Like he is a legitimate professional boxer.” He praised Paul’s performance against Tommy Fury, noting it was a close decision loss against a "real good" fighter.

However, Rogan reminded fans that Tyson isn’t to be underestimated. “Tyson has yet to lose all the power and cause an upset,” Rogan remarked. Tyson is training intensely and following a strict diet, aiming to roll back the years. Rogan believes this preparation could give Tyson the edge he needs to come out on top.

Will Tyson’s legendary power prevail, or will Paul’s youth and confidence lead to an upset? Either way, fans are in for a thrilling night.

