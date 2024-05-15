10 Guru Dialogues that make the film a masterpiece

Guru is one of the stellar masterpieces helmed by Mani Ratnam that starred Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, and Vidya Balan in key roles. The film leaves a lasting impression because of its compelling storytelling accompanied by powerful and hard-hitting Guru Dialogues. The memorable lines in Guru resonate deeply, emphasizing the protagonist's unwavering ambition and pursuit of his dreams.

The movie follows the journey of a determined young man who overcomes challenges to achieve his dreams. An inspiring story of ambition, dedication, and triumph brought to life through stellar acting, plot, and music, making it a must-see. Hands down, had it not been for Guru movie dialogues, the film wouldn’t have been the same.

10 Guru Dialogues that will infuse inspiration in you right away

1. “Jab log tumhare khilaaf bolne lagein…Samajh lo tarakki kar rahe ho”

There's absolutely no doubt that this is Guru movie best dialogue. Its essence can be summed up as, "When others criticize you, it means you're on the path to success." And there's no denying the truth in it. This dialogue perfectly captures Gurukant Desai's perspective on life, portrayed brilliantly by Abhishek Bachchan. As he strives for immense success, he encounters numerous challenges, and this dialogue beautifully portrays that journey.

2. “Main baniya hoon sahab… Sab kuch bahut sambhaal ke kharch karta hoon”

This is yet another Guru movie dialogue, showcasing the true essence of a successful businessman. It is a bold statement reflecting Guru's character - a driven entrepreneur who values money and is ready to face life's challenges head-on. The character's sharp and strategic mindset is evident in the famous line, "Main baniya hoon sahab… Sab kuch bahut sambhaal ke kharch karta hoon".

3. “Sapne mat dikhao … apne hote hue bhi mera apna kuch nahi”

Aishwarya Rai's portrayal of Sujata, the supportive wife of Gurukant, added more beauty to the film. "Sapne mat dikhao … apne hote hue bhi mera apna kuch nahi," her dialogue emphasizes the sacrifices and emotional struggles faced as a businessman's wife. This Guru dialogue reminds us that dreams come true through personal sacrifices, raising questions about love, partnerships, and relationships.

4. “Mere ko yeh golf khelna nahi aata… Yeh ghode ki race bhi nahi khelta… Lekin apne dhande ka mazboot khiladi hoon main”

This Guru Abhishek Bachchan dialogue possesses great power. Narrated by Junior Bachchan, it emphasizes the fact that one doesn't have to be a know-it-all. What truly matters is being ambitious and knowledgeable about one's passion, something they truly adore. It is commendable how Gurkant acknowledged his weaknesses and recognized his strengths in order to reach the goal he aspired for.

5. “Kis baat se naraz hain aap log? Meri tarakki se… yah meri tarakki ki teezi se”

If you have watched the movie, you must also consider this one as the Guru movie best dialogue. When Abhishek's character reaches great heights and addresses the large crowds during his difficult phase, he delivers this impactful dialogue with a direct approach, asking, "Kis baat se naraz hain aap log? Meri tarakki se… yah meri tarakki ki teezi se?" It also serves as a gentle reminder that not everyone will be pleased with your success.

6. “Apni rakam… Apna munafa!”

One of the most loved Guru movie famous dialogues that can motivate someone to become an entrepreneur is, “Apni rakam… Apna munafa!” This dialogue reflects the mindset of a determined businessman who understands the financial aspect of things. For him, it's all about business - your money, your profit. This principle holds true not only in business but also in life; the greater the risk, the greater the reward. Don't you agree?

7. “Main Bapu nahin hoon…Mein bas apna dhanda karna jaanta hoon”

This is another Guru movie dialogue, showcasing Gurukant's fearless boldness in expressing his beliefs. The statement serves as a reminder of the significance of being passionate about one's pursuits. Despite encountering obstacles and negative feedback, he stayed committed to his business. It is crucial to maintain politeness without compromising one's identity. Standing up for oneself is always essential.

8. “Agar paisa ban sakta tha… toh maine banaya hai”

This Guru Dialogue reinstates the belief in having the courage to dream big because that is the only way to accomplish great things. It was nothing but self-belief and ambition that played a significant role in Gurukant's realization of his dream in the movie. "Agar paisa ban sakta tha… toh maine banaya hai" is another dialogue by Abhishek Bachchan that perfectly captures the essence of his character.

9. “Meri himmat aam aadmi ki himmat hai…is desh ki himmat hai . Apne mujhe paanch minute diya tha na? Saade char minute mein sab kuch khatam kar diya maine… Tees second profit, munafa… yahi hota hai business”

Guru Abhishek Bachchan dialogue showcasing Gurukant's strong intellect as a successful businessman is the iconic moment when he declares, "Meri himmat aam aadmi ki himmat hai…is desh ki himmat hai . Apne mujhe paanch minute diya tha na? Saade char minute mein sab kuch khatam kar diya maine… Tees second profit, munafa… yahi hota hai business." Remember, time is money!

10. “Public se kya darna sahab… main khud public hoon”

Last one on the list is Guru movie dialogue that emphasizes the idea that a common man can make a significant impact through his decisions and choices. "Public se kya darna sahab… main khud public hoon," he stated, highlighting his connection with the masses.

The Guru dialogues, complemented by terrific performances, were undeniably the core strength of the film. Going beyond mere fiction, they resonated with millions by illustrating critical life lessons and evoking powerful emotions. The dialogues are expertly crafted lines that leave a lasting impact on viewers, resonating with them long after the credits have rolled.

