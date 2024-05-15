Jacqueline Fernandez set to attend Cannes Film Festival 2024; calls it an ’honor’

Jacqueline Fernandez is gearing up for her global appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The actress will be walking the red carpet for a high-end vehicle brand and has shared her thoughts on the same.

What did Jacqueline Fernandez say about her Cannes appearance?

While speaking to ANI, the 38-year-old expressed, “I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honor to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked.”

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez previously showed up at Cannes in 2015 where she was reportedly invited by the Queen of Malaysia where she accompanied the Queen for the grand premiere of Michael Fassbender’s Macbeth. Fernandez never confirmed but reports suggest that she even attended Naomi Campbell’s 45th birthday party on a private yacht.

ALSO READ: Cannes 2024: Know everything about Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light breaking India's jinx at film festival

A look at India at Cannes 2024

This year, actresses Kiara Advani and Sobhita Dhulipala are making their debut at the Cannes. They will be joined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari at the film festival. Deepti Sadhwani is one of those who has already walked the red carpet this year donning a stunning orange dress. Urvashi Rautela who is also there has already shared some carousels from Cannes.

More on Jacqueline Fernandez’s work front

Jacqueline was last seen in Cirkus and is gearing up for her next Fateh which is being directed by Sonu Sood who will also star in it. It was recently that Sonu said in a statement, "Fateh is going to be Jacqueliene's best. I always keep on saying that she has done a wonderful job in the film, and her performance in Fateh will be her best performance."

She recently made the internet obsessed with her song Yimmy Yimmy by Tayc helmed by Shreya Ghoshal and Rajat Nagpal.

Cannes is currently underway in France. Starting on May 14, the global film festival will conclude on May 25, 2024.

