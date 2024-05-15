Bollywood Newswrap, May 15: Alia Bhatt’s name added to Blockout 2024 List; Janhvi Kapoor shares qualities of ideal partner

As we are on the verge of ending May 15, let's revisit today's top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the day. These are some of the exciting news that made headlines today, and you wouldn't want to miss them.

From Alia Bhatt's name getting added to the Blocout 2024 List to Janhvi Kapoor sharing qualities of an ideal partner; several news made it to the top section.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of May 15, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt's name added to the Blockout 2024 list for silence over the Israel-Gaza conflict

According to the latest reports, Alia Bhatt’s name has been added to the Blockout 2024 list which also includes the names of other global personalities such as Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli. It has been reported that the actress has mired herself in controversy because of her silence on the Israel-Gaza conflict and also reportedly she has been accused of encouraging inaction and not driving attention toward the ongoing situation.

Notably, the blocklist list already includes the names of celebrated personalities like Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Zac Efron, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Justin Timberlake and many others.

The Blockout 2024 movement has gained momentum on the internet in the past few months, where users call out celebrities for not raising their voices enough on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

2. Janhvi Kapoor blushes as she lists down qualities of her ideal partner

During the promotional event of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movie, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, the actress was asked about the qualities she would like to have in her ideal partner. Listing down some major qualities, she added that her ideal partner should take care of her, should be with her during her happy and low times and many more. When she heard the audience saying, "Mil Gaya Hai Apko," the actress instantly started blushing and even winked.

3. Chandu Champion’s first poster revealed

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan shared the first poster of Chandu Champion. In the poster, he can be seen running on a race track. He is wearing a red-colored langot and his body is soaked in mud. Sharing this poster, Kartik wrote, “Champion Aa Raha Hai...Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career.”

4. Arjun Kapoor wraps up Singham Again shoot

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a monochromatic picture featuring him and director Rohit Shetty, both standing facing each other. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Rohit Shetty ke cop universe ka villain !!! (Villain of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe). I have wrapped up my work on Singham Again !!! My 20th film & one of the biggest milestones of my career with a director who is the boss of MASS CINEMA !!!”

5. Priyanka Chopra shares an old picture with Katrina Kaif

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a throwback picture with Katrina Kaif. In the photo, PeeCee and Kat were seen wearing ethnic blouses paired with denim pants. The duo posed together stylishly for the camera with a smile. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, “Woah.. dunno who took it and when this picture was taken but.. babies.. @katrinakaif.”

