WWE Supports Vince McMahon In Sexual Trafficking Lawsuit Filed By Janel Grant; Check Out What The Company Said

After distancing itself from former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon over the sexual trafficking lawsuit, WWE has now thrown its weight behind him. In a statement issued by the company, it said that it is in support of Vince McMahon’s motion to compel arbitration while disputing Janel Grant’s allegations.

What did the company exactly say?

WWE in its statement said that it disputes Janel Grant’s allegations as she agreed to arbitrate her claims. “WWE disputes Grant’s allegations. But, as a threshold matter, this dispute cannot be heard in court because Grant agreed to arbitrate her claims. WWE therefore moves to compel this action to arbitration,” WWE said.

This means that if the case moves to arbitration, it will be settled through private mediation and out of public court. Thereby, all three defendants in the suit (WWE, Vince McMahon and John Laurinitis) support the suit in this direction.

The company said that Janel Grant does not have claims actionable in this court because of the separation and non-disclosure agreement she signed with McMahon and the WWE has an arbitration provision which prevents the court from adjudicating her claims.

The company stated that parts of the dispute that should be handled by arbitration should ultimately be decided by an arbitrator. “This action should be compelled to arbitration. The Agreement—which Grant concededly negotiated, signed, and accepted the benefits of—contains a clear and unambiguous arbitration provision,” WWE said in the filing.

In her lawsuit, Janel Grant had argued that the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) that she signed was unenforceable, listing the Speak Out Act and the Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protecting Act of 2020. WWE however, has rejected such claims of Janel Grant saying that it does not apply to arbitration.

A brief on Janel Grant’s sexual trafficking lawsuit

In January 2024, Janel Grant filed a 63-page sexual trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon accusing him of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions while she worked as an employee in WWE.

The lawsuit filed by Grant accuses McMahon of using her as a “sexual pawn” trafficking her to multiple men in the lawsuit. She has also named WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis for sexually assaulting her, on multiple occasions as Vince McMahon had sent her to his hotel room.

The lawsuit led Vince McMahon to resign as Executive Chairman of the TKO Group, WWE’s parent company. He was also removed from all public programs of the WWE, as any association with him post that lawsuit would have been detrimental to WWE’s ratings.

