Soha Ali Khan recalls leaving her corporate job for films without telling family; here's what happened

Saif Ali Khan and his sister Soha Ali Khan come from royal family but even they have had their share of struggles in life. Soha Ali Khan recently shared that before coming to Bollywood she used to do a corporate job.

Soha also said that she left her job for a film without telling her family but was replaced by a well-established actor.

During a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Soha Ali Khan talked about her decision to do a corporate job. She shared that despite being a 'theatrical child growing up' she wanted to do something different from her mom Sharmila Tagore and brother Saif Ali Khan.

Soha said that she was the first person in her family to have a degree so she went for a corporate job and got an annual package of Rs 2 lakh. "It was a post-graduate salary and I was paying Rs 17,000 rent a month in Mumbai at the time. I don't know what's your impression of the royal families but there not a lot of cash," she said.

Talking about why she decided to leave her corporate job and do films, Soha said that she compared her salary to her first film "and even the most basic math could tell me that a career in films is more profitable."

However, she didn't tell her family that she resigned from the job for the film for which she got replaced later. “Joining films was my choice, much against the wishes of my parents. I didn’t tell them for 3 months that I had quit my job and I was working on a film that never actually happened. The directors went with two very well-established actors and I didn’t have a job,” mentioned Soha.

Soha Ali Khan's work front

Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the 2018 Bollywood film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and is currently gearing up for the release of the OTT film Chhorii 2 along with Nushrratt Bharuccha. Her OTT work includes web series like Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Hush Hush.

Khan has also expressed her interest in doing thrillers because she hasn't done it before. Her favorite directors in the genre are Sriram Raghavan, Hansal Mehta, and Tanuja Chandra.

