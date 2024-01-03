3 South movies to watch on Netflix: Nani’s Hi Nanna, Nayanthara’s Annapoorani and Jigarthanda DoubleX

Everyone loves a good film, one that glues your eyes to the screen, one that forces you to stay seated watching the movie. Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and many more have helped with this cause, bringing such amazing films from around the world to your living room.

Over the last few years, several South Indian films have also gained a pan-Indian audience due to the onset of OTT platforms. Here are the top 3 latest South Indian films you can catch on Netflix.

Top 3 newly released South Indian films to watch on Netflix

1. Hi Nanna

Language: Telugu

Telugu Runtime: 2 hours 38 minutes

2 hours 38 minutes Director: Shouryuv

Shouryuv Star Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Jayaram, Angad Bedi, Shruti Haasan

Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Jayaram, Angad Bedi, Shruti Haasan IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Nani’s latest release, Hi Nanna, helmed by debutant Shouryuv, hit the silver screens on December 7th, 2023. The film revolves around the relationship between a father and a daughter and includes a romantic angle as well. At the time of release, the film garnered high praise from fans and critics alike, especially for the performances by the lead actors and the music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

2. Jigarthanda DoubleX

Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours 52 minutes

2 hours 52 minutes Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj Star Cast: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Bava Chelladurai, Shine Tom Chacko

Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Bava Chelladurai, Shine Tom Chacko IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Jigarthanda DoubleX was marketed as a “Pandyaa Western,” and it lives up to the tag. The film revolves around an undercover cop and a gangster whose life takes a turn once they meet each other. The film also has a strong political undertone to it as well. The film is undoubtedly one of Karthik Subbaraj’s best works and can be considered his ode to cinema. At the time of release, the performances of Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, as well as the music by Santhosh Narayanan and the cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu, gained widespread acclaim.

3. Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food

Language: Tamil

Tamil Runtime: 2 hours 26 minutes

2 hours 26 minutes Director: Nilesh Krishnaa

Nilesh Krishnaa Star Cast: Nayanthara, Jai, KS Ravikumar, Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar

Nayanthara, Jai, KS Ravikumar, Sathyaraj, Karthik Kumar IMDb rating: 4.9/10

Nayanthara’s latest venture, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, hit the theaters on December 1st, 2023. The film received widespread acclaim and revolved around the story of a woman from an orthodox Brahmin family fighting all odds to follow her dream of being a chef. The film, helmed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, received praise for its writing, performances, and comedy.

