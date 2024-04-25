Nayanthara turns heads in her stylish look as she arrives at Mumbai airport; see PICS

Lady Superstar Nayanthara has once again managed to make people’s heads turn with her stunning looks and graceful presence. Arriving at Mumbai airport on April 25t, the Jawan actress made a stylish entrance as the photographers papped her.

The actress was seen wearing a cream-colored outfit with a long shawl wrapped around her as she walked on with grandeur. Exhibiting her sense of power dressing in every step she took, the actress emphasized her look by wearing a pair of black shades.

Check out the recent pictures of Nayanthara at Mumbai airport

The stunning look of Nayanthara made everyone stare at her and go head over heels for the Lady Superstar. Following her recent trend of stellar outfits, it seems that the actress is once again on a roll to make everyone go gaga over her looks.

Coming to the work side of Nayanthara, the actress will return to the screens pretty soon as the makers of Ajith Kumar’s Billa are re-releasing the film. A recent report suggested that the makers will be presenting the movie on May 1, 2024, marking the actor’s birthday. The film which was originally released years ago had Nayanthara playing the lead role.

Nayanthara’s lineups

Nayanthara was last seen in two of her 2023 films. One was the highly celebrated blockbuster flick Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role which Atlee directed. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office, with actors making a stellar impact on the audience.

The actress was also seen in the lead role in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. The culinary drama directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, followed the tale of Annapoorani who dreams of becoming a great chef despite having obstacles in her way.

Moving ahead, she is next set to feature in the sports drama film Test which also has R Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead roles. Apart from that, the actress will also be seen playing a lead role in the comedy film Mannangatti Since 1960 and also in the Malayalam film Dear Students, which actor Nivin Pauly bankrolls.

