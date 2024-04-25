Mrunal Thakur admits considering freezing her eggs; reveals traits that will make a man the ‘right partner’

Over the last few years, Mrunal Thakur has become fans’ favorite after her unforgettable performances in films like Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam. The actress who was last seen in Family Star has now spoken candidly about relationships being tough and that she is considering freezing her eggs.

In the same interview, Mrunal spoke about how she feels vulnerable sometimes and vowed that despite being body-shamed, she will redefine beauty standards.

Mrunal Thakur shares two cents on relationships

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Mrunal Thakur called relationships ‘tough’. She added, “But that’s why you need the right partner who would understand what the nature of your job is.” She further reflected back on Mona Singh’s decision to freeze her eggs and said, “Freezing the eggs, yes, I’m also considering that.”

Mrunal Thakur on feeling vulnerable

Thakur shared that even though people pretend that everything is right on the internet, it is actually not in real life. She shared that there were days when she didn't want to wake up or get out of bed, but she did. "Not for others, but for myself. I'm feeling low one day, two days, three days, weeks, months, but nobody's going to care except your family. So I feel like it's so important to remind ourselves that if there are bad days, there will be good days", Mrunal shared.

Mrunal noticed that a lot of individuals on social media appear to be on vacation, showcasing their finest photos. However, she pondered whether this display truly reflects their enjoyment of the moment. She confessed that she doesn't appear at her best while eating or lounging at the beach, often finding herself covered in sand and mud. Further in the interview, she spoke about being trolled for her ‘pear-shaped body.’

She shared, “I’m going to change that beauty standard by flaunting my curves. Earlier I was so afraid of wearing anything body-hugging. But now, I’m like, ‘Body-hugging? Bring it on. And crop tops? Bring it on. Why do we need Kardashians to set beauty standards? Every Indian woman walking on the streets, they’re so curvaceous, they’re so beautiful.”

Mrunal will be next seen in Pooja Meri Jaan.

