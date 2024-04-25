Mrunal Thakur, one of the most beloved actresses in the entertainment industry has a massive fan following owing to her acting mettle. The actress rose to fame after essaying the parallel lead in the hit show, Kumkum Bhagya. Mrunal was a part of the show for almost two years until she decided to quit it. Now, after many years, the diva reveals how she bagged a role in Kumkum Bhagya and it has a connection with Imtiaz Ali's film Jab We Met.

Kumkum Bhagya made Mrunal Thakur a household name and she gained immense fan following for her stint in the show. Revealing how she secured a role in Ekta Kapoor's show, the actress told Humans of Bombay that Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Geet from Jab We Met was her inspiration.

Mrunal Thakur talks about bagging role in Kumkum Bhagya:

Mrunal Thakur revealed, "Geet is a cult. Geet has played such an integral part in shaping who I am because every time I take decision, I think as Geet. That's what Imtiaz sir has done to me. I am so grateful to Imtiaz sir as because of him I think I'm in this industry."

She elaborated, "If I wouldn't have watched Geet if I wouldn't have watched Jab We Met, I must have not considered this as my career. It's just so overwhelming. It's magical."

In the same interview, Mrunal Thakur spoke about why she decided to quit Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya. Further, she also disclosed her experience of working in films, talked about relationships, her learnings, and more.

Workwise, Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in Pooja Meri Jaan.

More about Kumkum Bhagya:

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running daily soaps on Indian Television screens. Premiered in 2014, the show has been on air for more than 10 years now and still continues to entertain the viewers. Initially, the show starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia as the lead actors. After the leap, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul stepped in to play the lead roles. At present, Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi play the lead roles in Kumkum Bhagya.

