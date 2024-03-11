Actor Kiran Abbavaram to get engaged to his Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru co-star Rahasya Gorak

In the latest news from the Telugu Film Industry, it is being reported that actors Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak are getting engaged on Wednesday in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family.

Soon-to-be engaged Kiran Abbavaram-Rahasya Gorak are planning a destination wedding?

According to reports, Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya are planning a destination wedding later in August in a foreign location, which will be followed by a reception in Hyderabad for members of the film industry.

What makes this glorious union of the two actors even more special is that Kiran and Rahasya acted together in their first feature film Raju Vaaru Rani Gaaru, a film which was coincidentally appreciated for the cute chemistry between the two leads.

The news of Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya getting engaged has been met with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers of the actor. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “From reel life couple to real life couple. Congratulations Anna (brother).”

Kiran Abbavaram on the work front

Ever since his splashing debut with Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru, directed by Ravi Kiran Kolla, Kiran Abbavaram has kept himself busy with back-to-back projects year after year. After an initial break of 2 years after his debut film, Kiran Abbavaram acted in the film SR Kalyanamandapam, which he also co-wrote. The film went on to emerge as a decent hit, further establishing his name in the industry.

He followed this with three back-to-back films in 2022 with Sammathame, Sebastian P.C. 524, and Nenu Meeku Baga Kavalsinavadini, all of which failed to register an impact at the box office.

In 2023 as well, the actor featured in three films, with Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha ending up as a successful venture and, Meter and Rules Ranjann ending up as underwhelming films.

In 2024, Kiran Abbavaram has not had any releases yet and is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Dil Ruba, starring Rukshar Dhillon as the female lead. Dil Ruba has been written and directed by Viswa Karun, with Sam C.S. composing the music for the film. It is expected to hit the big screens sometime in the Summer.

