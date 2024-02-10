Naa Saami Ranga OTT release: When and where you can watch the Nagarjuna starrer

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s latest film Naa Saami Ranga was released during Sankranti 2024. The film, which witnessed Nagarjuna in a massy avatar opened to mixed responses from the audience and critics alike. After a month since its release in the theatres, Naa Saami Ranga is all set to stream on OTT.

Disney Plus Hotstar took to their social media account to announce the release date of Naa Saami Ranga. Sharing Nagarjuna's signature move look from the film, they wrote, "Just one more week until we get to see the King #NaaSaamiRangaonHotstar Streaming from 17th Feb only on #DisneyPlusHotstar."

Naa Saami Ranga to release on February 17 on OTT platform

Besides Nagarjuna, Naa Saami Ranga has Allari Naresh, Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa, Raj Tharun, and Rukshar Dhillon playing key characters. The film is produced by Srinivas Chitturi under Srinivasa Silver Screens.

More about Naa Saami Ranga

This film is an official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose which has Joju George playing the lead role. Nagarjuna had stepped into the shoes of Joju for this film and Vijay Binni, choreographer turned director has changed a few lines in the story as per the interests of Telugu audiences.

Advertisement

This was the first time Allari Naresh joined hands with Nagarjuna for a project. While talking at the pre-release event of the film Allari Naresh had said, "I always wanted to work with Nagarjuna garu. I had visited the sets of his films as a child when he was acting under my father's direction. It took me so many years to work with him."

Nagarjuna upcoming movies

Nagarjuna, officially, is on board for Sekhar Kammula's next which will be produced by Sunil Narang under Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The film has Dhanush as one of the leads and Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. The film is currently under pre-production. Rashmika will join the set of this film soon.

ALSO READ: Naa Saami Ranga Trailer OUT: Nagarjuna’s next promises a sweet, playful love story that takes a violent turn