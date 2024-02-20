Top 15 Best Telugu romantic movies; from Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s Manam to Ram Charan’s Orange

Romance. A word that evokes a myriad of emotions in people, and when done right, offers catharsis like no other genre of film. Today, we take a look at the 15 best Telugu romantic movies on OTT.

15 Best Telugu Romantic Movies on OTT

1. Hi Nanna (2023)

Writer-Director: Shouryuv

Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna

Genre: Romance/Drama

Where to Watch: Netflix

The most recent film on this list, and one that will be remembered for ages to come. At a time when people thought the ‘Romance’ genre was dying, Hi Nanna came as a breath of fresh air and swept over the audience.

2. Sita Ramam (2022)

Writer-Director: Hanu Raghavapudi

Runtime: 2 hours 43 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna

Genre: Romance/Action

Where to Watch: Prime Video/ Disney+Hotstar

Mrunal Thakur has acted in only two Telugu films that have been released so far, and she makes it two out of two on this list of best Telugu romantic movies with Sita Ramam.

3. Dear Comrade (2019)

Writer-Director: Bharat Kamma

Runtime: 3 hours 9 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Raj Arjun

Genre: Romance/Action

Where to Watch: Prime Video/Disney+Hotstar

Fight for what you love’ is the central theme of Dear Comrade, which takes literal meaning in many of the scenes in the film. Vijay and Rashmika’s undeniable chemistry is apparent throughout the film’s runtime.

4. Tholi Prema (2018)

Writer-Director: Venky Atluri

Runtime: 2 hours 17 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Varun Tej, Raashi Khanna, Priyadarshi

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

The 2018 Tholi Prema is a coming-of-age story between Aditya, an outgoing individual, and Varsha, an introvert. When their paths collide once again after many years, will old love blossom, or have times changed? Watch the movie to find out.

5. Geetha Govindam (2018)

Writer-Director: Parasuram Petla

Runtime: 2 hours 28 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Subbaraju

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar/ZEE5

Another film with the adorable pairing of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Geetha Govindam is a fun-filled entertainer that is perfect for a weekend watch with the family.

6. Fidaa (2017)

Writer-Director: Shekar Kammula

Runtime: 2 hours 25 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi, Saranya Pradeep

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Netflix/Prime Video

Fidaa is one of those comfort watch films, with amazing music and a cute glowing love story. It is the rather simple story of an NRI return falling in love with a village girl, despite differences in their thought process.

7. Manam (2014)

Writer-Director: Vikram Kumar

Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8/10

Cast: Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar/ZEE5

Manam, literally translating to ‘Us’, was the last film of legendary Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Manam managed to deliver a solid romance with emotional elements, while also including all the members of the Akkineni family.

8. Mr. Perfect (2011)

Writer-Director: Dasaradh

Runtime: 2 hours 25 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Cast: Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Vicky, a young man who doesn’t like to compromise in life calls off his engagement with his childhood best friend. He later falls in love with another woman who matches his interests, but soon realizes that life is not just about one’s own happiness but about being happy in other’s happiness.

9. Orange (2010)

Writer-Director: Bhaskar

Runtime: 2 hours 36 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Cast: Ram Charan, Genelia Dsouza, Prakash Raj

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Youtube

Now deemed a cult classic, Orange was a disaster during its box office run. The lead character’s intentions and ideology did not seem to align with the tastes of the Telugu audience back then, but with time, people started to seek out the beauty in Orange. Moreover, Orange is known for its chartbuster album, featuring straight bangers from music composer Harris Jayaraj.

10. Arya 2 (2009)

Writer-Director: Sukumar

Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Navdeep

Genre: Romance/Action

Where to Watch: Aha/ZEE5

One of Allu Arjun’s iconic love stories, Arya 2 was one of the first mainstream Telugu movies to have a sequel per se, and to do so successfully.

11. Magadheera (2009)

Writer-Director: SS Rajamouli

Runtime: 2 hours 46 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Srihari, Dev Gill

Genre: Romance/Fantasy

Where to Watch: Aha

Magadheera is more an epic than it is a romance. However, it belongs on the list of Best Telugu romances due to the beautiful picturization of the love story, with the usage of both the past and the present to tell the love story of Indu and Kala Bhairava.

12. Oy! (2009)

Writer-Director: Anand Ranga

Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Cast: Siddharth, Shamlee

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Youtube/ Theatres*

For those looking to have a casual watch of Siddharth’s romantic film Oy!, OTT is the best option. * But for those craving for a theatrical experience, Oy! Is currently in theatres at the moment, so enjoy it with your loved ones.

13. Bommarilu (2006)

Writer-Director: Bhaskar

Runtime: 2 hours 48 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Cast: Siddharth, Genelia DSouza

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Where to Watch: Youtube

A starter pack for Telugu romantic movies, Bommarilu is iconic in every sense of the word. A film with an equal dosage of romance and comedy and a chartbuster album from Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, Bommarilu is a must-watch if you haven’t watched it already.

14. Arya (2004)

Writer-Director: Sukumar

Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Cast: Allu Arjun, Anu Mehta, Siva Balaji, Sunil

Genre: Romance/Action

Where to Watch: Youtube/ZEE5

Arya is the film that pushed both Allu Arjun and director Sukumar’s name to the forefront. An exploration of a one-sided relationship, Arya connected with the masses at the time, making it an instant classic.

15. Kushi (2001)

Writer-Director: SJ Suryah

Runtime: 2 hours 49 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bhumika Chawla, Vijayakumar, Ali

Genre: Romance

Where to Watch: Netflix

A classic Pawan Kalyan romance movie that had many ‘butterflies in the stomach’ moments. Kushi was one of the biggest hits of all time.

