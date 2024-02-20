Top 15 Best Telugu romantic movies; from Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s Manam to Ram Charan’s Orange
What better than a cozy Telugu romantic film to watch with your loved ones? 15 cozy Telugu romantic films. Read on!
Romance. A word that evokes a myriad of emotions in people, and when done right, offers catharsis like no other genre of film. Today, we take a look at the 15 best Telugu romantic movies on OTT.
15 Best Telugu Romantic Movies on OTT
1. Hi Nanna (2023)
- Writer-Director: Shouryuv
- Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Cast: Nani, Mrunal Thakur, Kiara Khanna
- Genre: Romance/Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
The most recent film on this list, and one that will be remembered for ages to come. At a time when people thought the ‘Romance’ genre was dying, Hi Nanna came as a breath of fresh air and swept over the audience.
2. Sita Ramam (2022)
- Writer-Director: Hanu Raghavapudi
- Runtime: 2 hours 43 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.6/10
- Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna
- Genre: Romance/Action
- Where to Watch: Prime Video/ Disney+Hotstar
Mrunal Thakur has acted in only two Telugu films that have been released so far, and she makes it two out of two on this list of best Telugu romantic movies with Sita Ramam.
3. Dear Comrade (2019)
- Writer-Director: Bharat Kamma
- Runtime: 3 hours 9 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.3/10
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Raj Arjun
- Genre: Romance/Action
- Where to Watch: Prime Video/Disney+Hotstar
Fight for what you love’ is the central theme of Dear Comrade, which takes literal meaning in many of the scenes in the film. Vijay and Rashmika’s undeniable chemistry is apparent throughout the film’s runtime.
4. Tholi Prema (2018)
- Writer-Director: Venky Atluri
- Runtime: 2 hours 17 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
- Cast: Varun Tej, Raashi Khanna, Priyadarshi
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar
The 2018 Tholi Prema is a coming-of-age story between Aditya, an outgoing individual, and Varsha, an introvert. When their paths collide once again after many years, will old love blossom, or have times changed? Watch the movie to find out.
5. Geetha Govindam (2018)
- Writer-Director: Parasuram Petla
- Runtime: 2 hours 28 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Subbaraju
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar/ZEE5
Another film with the adorable pairing of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Geetha Govindam is a fun-filled entertainer that is perfect for a weekend watch with the family.
6. Fidaa (2017)
- Writer-Director: Shekar Kammula
- Runtime: 2 hours 25 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Cast: Varun Tej, Sai Pallavi, Saranya Pradeep
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to Watch: Netflix/Prime Video
Fidaa is one of those comfort watch films, with amazing music and a cute glowing love story. It is the rather simple story of an NRI return falling in love with a village girl, despite differences in their thought process.
7. Manam (2014)
- Writer-Director: Vikram Kumar
- Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8/10
- Cast: Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar/ZEE5
Manam, literally translating to ‘Us’, was the last film of legendary Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Manam managed to deliver a solid romance with emotional elements, while also including all the members of the Akkineni family.
8. Mr. Perfect (2011)
- Writer-Director: Dasaradh
- Runtime: 2 hours 25 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7/10
- Cast: Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
Vicky, a young man who doesn’t like to compromise in life calls off his engagement with his childhood best friend. He later falls in love with another woman who matches his interests, but soon realizes that life is not just about one’s own happiness but about being happy in other’s happiness.
9. Orange (2010)
- Writer-Director: Bhaskar
- Runtime: 2 hours 36 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 6.6/10
- Cast: Ram Charan, Genelia Dsouza, Prakash Raj
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to Watch: Youtube
Now deemed a cult classic, Orange was a disaster during its box office run. The lead character’s intentions and ideology did not seem to align with the tastes of the Telugu audience back then, but with time, people started to seek out the beauty in Orange. Moreover, Orange is known for its chartbuster album, featuring straight bangers from music composer Harris Jayaraj.
10. Arya 2 (2009)
- Writer-Director: Sukumar
- Runtime: 2 hours 35 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.4/10
- Cast: Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, Navdeep
- Genre: Romance/Action
- Where to Watch: Aha/ZEE5
One of Allu Arjun’s iconic love stories, Arya 2 was one of the first mainstream Telugu movies to have a sequel per se, and to do so successfully.
11. Magadheera (2009)
- Writer-Director: SS Rajamouli
- Runtime: 2 hours 46 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.7/10
- Cast: Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Srihari, Dev Gill
- Genre: Romance/Fantasy
- Where to Watch: Aha
Magadheera is more an epic than it is a romance. However, it belongs on the list of Best Telugu romances due to the beautiful picturization of the love story, with the usage of both the past and the present to tell the love story of Indu and Kala Bhairava.
12. Oy! (2009)
- Writer-Director: Anand Ranga
- Runtime: 2 hours 40 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7/10
- Cast: Siddharth, Shamlee
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to Watch: Youtube/ Theatres*
For those looking to have a casual watch of Siddharth’s romantic film Oy!, OTT is the best option. * But for those craving for a theatrical experience, Oy! Is currently in theatres at the moment, so enjoy it with your loved ones.
13. Bommarilu (2006)
- Writer-Director: Bhaskar
- Runtime: 2 hours 48 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Cast: Siddharth, Genelia DSouza
- Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Where to Watch: Youtube
A starter pack for Telugu romantic movies, Bommarilu is iconic in every sense of the word. A film with an equal dosage of romance and comedy and a chartbuster album from Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, Bommarilu is a must-watch if you haven’t watched it already.
14. Arya (2004)
- Writer-Director: Sukumar
- Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Cast: Allu Arjun, Anu Mehta, Siva Balaji, Sunil
- Genre: Romance/Action
- Where to Watch: Youtube/ZEE5
Arya is the film that pushed both Allu Arjun and director Sukumar’s name to the forefront. An exploration of a one-sided relationship, Arya connected with the masses at the time, making it an instant classic.
15. Kushi (2001)
- Writer-Director: SJ Suryah
- Runtime: 2 hours 49 minutes
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bhumika Chawla, Vijayakumar, Ali
- Genre: Romance
- Where to Watch: Netflix
A classic Pawan Kalyan romance movie that had many ‘butterflies in the stomach’ moments. Kushi was one of the biggest hits of all time.
ALSO READ: Best Telugu Movies: Baahubali, RRR, Pushpa to Okkadu, Tholi Prema, and more