9 best Yami Gautam movies to watch before Article 370 hits cinemas; URI, Vicky Donor to OMG 2

Yami Gautam, who made her foray into the Bollywood industry alongside Ayushmann Khurrana through Vicky Donor, has since established herself as a prominent figure in the movie scene. With a knack for gripping and thrilling roles, the versatile actress has left an unforgettable mark on the audience. Now, she gears up to grace the screens once again with her upcoming movie Article 370.

Known for her compelling performances, Yami Gautam continues to evolve as an artist, promising audiences an engaging movie experience. Before you watch Yami Gautam’s upcoming film Article 370, here’s a list of some of the best Yami Gautam movies to watch

9 best Yami Gautam movies to watch:

1. Vicky Donor

Cast- Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Annu Kapoor, Kamlesh Gill, Dolly Ahaluwalia

Director- Shoojit Sircar

IMDB Rating - 7.8/10

Movie Genre- Comedy, Romance

Release Date- 2012

Vicky Donor (2012) is a Bollywood comedy-drama directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Vicky, a sperm donor in Delhi. Yami Gautam portrays Ashima, Vicky's love interest and later wife, who discovers his unconventional profession. The movie delves into the societal taboos surrounding infertility with humor and sensitivity. Yami's role adds emotional depth to the narrative, exploring the challenges faced by a couple dealing with unconventional choices.

2. Kaabil

Cast- Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, Girish Kulkarni

Director- Sanjay Gupta

IMDB Rating - 7.1/10

Release Date- 2017

Kaabil (2017) is a Bollywood thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, the film follows Rohan, a visually impaired man seeking vengeance for the assault on his wife Supriya, played by Yami. The narrative unfolds as Rohan uses his heightened senses to outsmart the perpetrators. Yami's portrayal adds emotional weight to the gripping storyline, exploring resilience and love in the face of adversity.

3. URI: The Surgical Strike

Cast- Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, Swaroop Sampat

Director- Aditya Dhar

IMDB Rating- 8.2/10

Movie Genre- Action, War

Release Date- 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) is a military action film directed by Aditya Dhar. Yami Gautam plays the role of Pallavi Sharma, an intelligence officer, in this true-story-inspired narrative about the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in 2016. The film, led by Vicky Kaushal, showcases the meticulous planning and execution of the retaliatory mission in response to a terrorist attack. Yami's portrayal adds a layer of intensity to the gripping narrative, contributing to the film's critical and commercial success.

4. A Thursday

Cast- Yami Gautam, Mazel Vyas, Karanvir Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni

Director- Behzad Khambata

IMDB Rating- 7.7/10

Movie Genre- Thriller, Mystery

Release Date- 2022

A Thursday is a 2022 Indian crime thriller film directed by Behzad Khambata. Yami Gautam plays the lead role of Naina Jaiswal, a school teacher who takes a classroom of students hostage. The film unfolds in real-time, exploring the reasons behind Naina's drastic actions and the tense negotiation between her and the authorities. Yami's powerful performance contributes to the suspense and intensity of the narrative, making A Thursday a thought-provoking and gripping thriller.

5. OMG 2

Cast- Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Aarush Varma

Director- Amit Rai

IMDB Rating- 7.6/10

Movie Genre- Comedy, Drama

Release Date- 2023

In OMG 2, Akshay Kumar reprised his role as God, sharing the screen with Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Arun Govil in lead roles, supported by Govind Namdev, Fahim Fazli, Shriidhar Dubey, and others. The storyline involves a discontented citizen seeking a court order for the inclusion of sex education in schools, presented in a dramatic yet humorous courtroom setting. The initial plot introduces an issue faced by an elderly merchant, while the latter part focuses on the life of a young student at a local school.

6. Bala

Cast- Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Bajwa, Dipika Chikhila

Director- Amar Kaushik

IMDB Rating- 7.3/10

Movie Genre- Comedy, Thriller

Release Date- 2019

Bala (2019) is a Bollywood comedy-drama directed by Amar Kaushik. Yami Gautam plays the character of Pari Mishra, a TikTok star and a model who becomes romantically involved with Ayushmann Khurrana's character, Balmukund Shukla. The film explores the societal norms surrounding beauty and addresses issues related to premature balding. Yami's performance adds charm and depth to the film's narrative, contributing to the movie's critical and commercial success.

7. Ginny Weds Sunny

Cast- Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey, Isha Talwar, Mazel Vyas, Suhail Nayyar, Ayesha Raza

Director- Puneet Khanna

IMDB Rating- 5.7/10

Movie Genre- Romance, Comedy

Release Date- 2020

Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) is a romantic comedy directed by Puneet Khanna. Yami Gautam portrays the character of Ginny, a headstrong and independent young woman who is pursued by Vikrant Massey's character, Sunny, for an arranged marriage. The film follows their journey as they navigate love, relationships, and family dynamics.

8. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Cast- Sunny Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Alok Nath, Sarah Khatri, Sharad Kelkar, Priyanka Karunakaran

Director- Ajay Singh

IMDB Rating- 7.3/10

Movie Genre- Thriller, Crime

Release Date- 2023

In the crime thriller Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, an airline hostess and her accomplice embark on a mission to pilfer diamonds, aiming to evade a relentless moneylender. The plan takes an unfortunate turn, leading to a hostage situation at an altitude of 40,000 feet. Yami Gautam's character is also captured, and the unfolding narrative hinges on whether she can successfully free the hostages from their assailants.

9. Badlapur

Cast- Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak

Director- Sriram Raghavan

IMDB Rating- 7.4/10

Movie Genre- Action, Crime

Release Date- 2015

In the 2015 crime thriller Badlapur, directed by Sriram Raghavan, Yami Gautam plays Misha, the wife of Varun Dhawan's character, Raghu. The film revolves around Raghu's quest for revenge after a traumatic incident alters his life. Yami's portrayal adds emotional depth to the narrative, and her character becomes a crucial element in Raghu's journey of seeking justice.

As Yami Gautam continues to evolve in her career, her personal life takes a joyous turn. The actress, who is married to director Aditya Dhar, recently delighted fans by announcing her pregnancy at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie, Article 370. Amidst the anticipation surrounding her latest cinematic venture, Yami's revelation adds a layer of celebration, as she proudly shared that she is five months pregnant.

