Bhangra Paa Le Review: Rukshar Dhillon, Sunny Kaushal & Shriya Pilgaonkar's film has a strong storyline

There are no surprises that Bhangra Paa Le is a film about dance. More importantly, it is about Bhangra, which is a dance form that is immensely popular across the world.

Bhangra Paa Le is about two competitors of a dance competition - Rukshar Dhillon (Simi) and Sunny Kaushal (Jaggi). Jaggi draws parallel and inspiration from his grandfather (Kaptaan Singh) who was an astute Bhangra dancer. However, Kaptaan Singh had to compromise his love for dance because of a war injury. As Simi and Jaggi traverse the journey together, the film explores how love is expressed in today's time and during his grandfather's era.

Shriya Pilgaonkar looks extremely pleasant and convincing. Her chemistry with Sunny is effortless. Even though Sunny and Rukshar's chemistry looks coerced at times, but they have put forth an earnest attempt at doing the best with what was offered to them. Sunny who essays the role of both Kaptaan Singh and Jaggi Singh shines in his debut. He is also a good dancer, a trait which was necessary to play the characters.

Bhangra Paa Le is directed by Sneha Taurani who assisted for Karwaan and Wake Up Sid. Writer Dheeraj Rattan tries to showcase two love stories from two different eras. It’s a decent effort, yet not convincing enough. Often the writers have a choice to either be poetic or be ultra-relatable to the audience. This is why while we remember some films for its brilliant story writing; we remember them for the ease with which the characters connect with the audience. It’s about understanding what treatment the film deserves. However, in the case of Bhangra Paa Le, the dialogues have no soul, and the characters don't get enough space to be the characters initially envisaged by the makers.

There are times when you are reminded of Love Aaj Kal. The 1944 love story of Kaptaan Singh manages to charm and the modern-day love story comes close to convince the audience before being led astray by several songs and dance sequences.

When you make a film that’s about dance and romance, the genuine expectation is that the film’s music and dance will breathe life. Albeit, in this film, music and dance serve a contrarian objective. They fail to leave an impact. The second-half builds the tempo, but by then, the audience is already drained and have made up their mind. Bhangra Paa Le saunters around music, dance and romance without actually making a connection with the audience.

