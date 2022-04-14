Amidst KGF Chapter 2's grand opening, makers release latest track Mehabooba starring Yash & Srinidhi Shetty

Yash has once again established his dominance in Sandalwood with the second installment of KGF. The period drama has once again set the box office counters ablaze and fans are in awe of his cinematic masterpiece.

Basking in the success of their most recent release, the KGF Chapter 2 makers have dropped the latest single from the project titled Mehabooba. This romantic number has been picturised on leads Yash and Srinidhi Shetty and Ravi Basrur has scored the music for this action flick.

Check out the song below:

The audience is loving Rocky Bhai’s latest quest and the movie is off to a tremendous start on its opening day. The movie buffs are loving Yash’s power-pact performance and the well-crafted storyline of KGF Chapter 2.

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera has also done justice to his part. Meanwhile, leading ladies Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty have beautifully complimented the protagonist and antagonist in the sequel. Especially, the opening and climax sequences of the movie have made the audience jump in their seats.

Prakash Raj, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Vasishta N. Simha, B. Suresha, Eswari Rao, and Rao Ramesh, have added to the entire experience with their performance.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur, under the banner of Hombale Films, Bhuvan Gowda has cranked the lens for the flick and Ujwal Kulkarni has done the editing of the movie.

Following up on the 2018 blockbuster KGF Chapter 1, this Kannada movie will also have dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Also Read: Riding an auto for movie promotion to KGF 2: A blazing success story of self-made actor Yash