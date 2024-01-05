Ayalaan: Censor certificate, release date; All you need to know about Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi flick

Ayalaan, the upcoming science-fiction action film with Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The film, whose release date has been postponed several times now, is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12, on the occasion of Pongal.

As the release draws closer, the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever. In the latest update, the makers of the film turned to social media to reveal that the film has been certified ‘U’ by the CBFC.

Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, the makers wrote: “#Ayalaan: An intergalactic ride for all ages; Rated ‘U’ for universal fun-filled experience”

Ayalaan gets a U certificate

While the makers of the film have not yet announced the official runtime of the film, it has been reported by several outlets that Ayalaan has a runtime of 155 minutes, or 2 hours and 35 minutes.

More about Ayalaan

The film revolves around an alien who stumbles onto Earth and befriends a group of humans, who help protect it from scientists who seek alternative uses with the alien. Recently, the film’s audio launch was held in Chennai, where it was revealed that Ayalaan’s trailer would be released by the makers on January 5, Friday.

Cast and Crew of Ayalaan

Ayalaan had its inception in 2016 and has been in the making ever since. The film is considered to be one of the most expensive films in Sivakarthikeyan’s career as well. The film marks the second directorial venture of R. Ravikumar and boasts an ensemble cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Sharad Kelkar, Bhanupriya, and many more in prominent roles. Additionally, Chithha actor Siddharth has lent his voice to the alien.

Additionally, during the audio launch event, AR Rahman, who composed the music for Ayalaan, revealed that the film can be compared to legendary Hollywood director Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film ET. KJR Studios have bankrolled the film, in collaboration with PhantomFX, while Nirav Shah and Ruben take care of the film’s editing.

