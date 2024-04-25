Sivakarthikeyan and director Rajkumar Periasamy are collaborating on a film titled Amaran for the first time. The movie is based on the life of martyred soldier Major Mukund Varadarajan, and April 25 marks his death anniversary.

Presenting a tribute to the brave soldier's name, the makers have dropped a tribute video for him, calling it Saluting Major Mukund. The 2-minute and 32-second video shows an animated presentation of Major Mukund’s life and how he fought for India’s safety and security.

Check out the tribute video shared by the makers of Amaran

The tribute video showcases Major Mukund's life journey in pursuing his ambition of becoming a soldier. The video includes narration in Tamil and mentions everything from the tale of his birth to the brave way he defended the country.

Major Mukund Varadarajan was a martyred soldier commissioned into the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment. In 2012, he was promoted to the rank of Major and was stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, being deputed to the 44th Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

Major Mukund Varadarajan was a martyred soldier commissioned into the Indian Army's Rajput Regiment. In 2012, he was promoted to the rank of Major and was stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, being deputed to the 44th Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

In December of the year, Major Mukund was martyred bravely during his actions taken in a counter-terrorism operation. He was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his efforts, making him the 4th person from Tamil Nadu to receive it. In 2015, a bust of his image was also placed in honor of his service, displayed at the Officers Training Academy.

About Amaran

Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan as the lead, is a biographical movie based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, is co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International along with Sony Pictures Films India.

The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Hanun Bawra, and many more in key roles. The movie’s screenplay is adapted from the book India's Most Fearless, authored by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

The upcoming movie also has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar and was reported to have some minor filming works still pending, making an official release date remains unclear.

