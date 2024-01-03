Sivakarthikeyan reveals his text to Atlee after watching Jawan trailer; says he has to be celebrated

Sivakarthikeyan is undeniably one of the most versatile actors in the Tamil film industry at present. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming science-fiction film, Ayalaan, helmed by R. Ravikumar, which is set to hit the silver screens on January 12th.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, the makers of the film are keeping busy with the last minute promotions of the film, including audio launch, song releases, interviews and more. In one such interview, Sivakarthikeyan opened up about director Atlee, who is a good friend of his as well.

Sivakarthikeyan says Atlee did something even Bollywood struggle with

Speaking in the interview, the Don actor revealed that he had texted Atlee after watching the trailer of Jawan, saying that there is no coming back for Atlee. He said that the film will make it big, and Atlee will become a celebrated director in Bollywood.

Sivakarthikeyan further added that if a director from any other industry had achieved what Atlee had done, they would be celebrated, and mentioned that crossing 1000 crores in collections is something even filmmakers in Bollywood struggle to do. The actor concluded by saying that when someone from the Tamil industry does that, they deserve to be celebrated.

More about Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan

Ayalaan is just the second directorial venture of filmmaker R. Ravikumar, after his 2015 film Netru Indru Naalai. The film revolves around an alien who stumbles onto Earth, and bonds with a group of humans, who help protect the alien from scientists who want to use it for alternative purposes.

The film features an ensemble cast including Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu, Bhanupriya and many more, and the music for the film has been composed by AR Rahman. KRJ Studios and PhantomFX Studios bankroll the film, and Nirav Shah cranks the film’s camera. Ruben takes care of the film’s editing.

During the audio launch event of the film, music composer AR Rahman had compared the film to Steven Spielber’s 1982 film ET, and mentioned that Ravikumar had put his entire career at stake for this film. Additionally, Sivakarthikeyan had also revealed in a recent interview that there are talks for Ayalaan’s sequel going on.

