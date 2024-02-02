Captain Miller OTT Release: When and where to watch Dhanush starrer period action film online

Dhanush is undeniably one of the most versatile and in-demand actors in the country at present. The actor is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Captain Miller, which is helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film, which belongs to the period action genre, hit the silver screens on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti.

At the time of release, the film garnered highly positive responses from the audience, who praised the performances, as well as the story told by the filmmaker. In the latest update, Captain Miller is all set to make its OTT premiere as well. Amazon Prime Video took to their social media to reveal that the film will begin streaming on their platform on February 9, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Interestingly, there is no Hindi release for the film on OTT.

The streaming platform shared the news with the caption: “What makes a soldier go rogue? The answer lies in Miller’s journey”

Dhanush starrer Captain Miller OTT release date announced

More about Captain Miller

Captain Miller is set in the 1930s and tells the story of Analeesan, or Eesan played by Dhanush, who hails from a remote village. He joins the British Indian Army with the sole purpose of gaining respect. How Eesan becomes Captain Miller, a notorious dacoit, and the events that follow form the crux of the story.

Talking about the film, director Arun Matheswaran said: “Captain Miller is set in the 1930’s and tells the journey of a man who is fighting for freedom, making it not only engaging but also very emotional.The film showcases Dhanush in a way the audience has never seen before, and it has been incredibly rewarding to see the appreciation the film has received. Captain Miller is our labor of love, and I am excited that the film will now reach viewers across India and the world, with Prime Video.”

Arun Matheswaran has earlier mentioned that Captain Miller is part of a three-part franchise, and will include a prequel and sequel as well.

Cast and crew of Captain Miller

As mentioned earlier, Captain Miller is a period-action film helmed by Arun Matheswaran and has Dhanush in the lead role. Apart from the Thiruchitrambalam actor, the film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Sendhil and Arun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films and has the music composed by GV Prakash. Further, Siddhartha Nuni cranks the camera for the film, while Nagooran Ramachandran takes care of the editing.

